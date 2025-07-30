  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Siji Lagungu’s Summer Holiday Camp to Begin Aug. 4 in Ilesa 

Featured | 1 minute ago

The historic town of Ilesa would be bursting at  the seams  next month  when  maiden  Summer Holiday Football Training holds between August 4th  and 29th  under the auspices of  El-Roi International  Football Academy.  

According to one of the organisers of the  programme, Coach Siji Lagunju, a former Nigeria International,  the  programme would  be segmented into three categories for  boys and girls  between the ages of  8 to 2;  12 to 15 as well as U-17 youngsters.

The vastly experienced  Lagunju  who was for many years Deputy National  Director at the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), said the programme has been designed  to cater  for  the needs of youngsters  desirous  to take  football as a career, adding  they would be availed  the knowledge  and training of  carefully chosen  coaching experts.

“ We are putting together this Summer Football  Training in order to encourage the development of raw talents  from the grassroots  in Ilesha  and its environs ,”  said Lagunju, a dribbling wizard  in his heyday with  notable  Nigerian clubs including ICC Shooting Stars, the defunct Leventis United, International Breweries ( Ilesa) Bendel Insurance, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Stationery Stores.

The  holder of a  CAF Pro License  added: “For as little at Ten Thousand  Naira, the children  who will  be part of this program in Ilesa  would  be put through the rudiments of the game and  so much more.

“Part of my calling is  discovering of raw talents and  I want to use this opportunity to tell parents  in Ilesa to bring their wards  for this programme, they won’t regret it,” concludes Lagungu.

