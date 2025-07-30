PTAD Moves to Enrol Pensioners on National Health Insurance Scheme

Ebere Nwoji

In a bid to ensure the wellbeing of Nigerian pensioners, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has concluded plans with the National Health Insurance Authority to enroll pensioners for the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2026.

The Executive Secretary/CEO, PTAD, Mrs. Tolulope Odunaiya disclosed this in Lagos while addressing Insurance and Pension editors .

The PTAD boss who was represented at the occasion by the Head, Corporate Communication, Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi highlighted the rationale behind the plan.

He said the plan to enrol pensioners for the National Health Insurance Scheme underscores the Directorate’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the pensioners.

According to him, “For us in PTAD, we are always working to ensure the wellbeing of our pensioners, ensuring they are comfortable, and are well taken care of.We have started negotiating health insurance for our pensioners because we know that the age they are is when they need healthcare more than even we that are working. Retirement is when people need government support more than the person who is collecting money every month. “We are working to ensure that by 2026, if not all, at least 90 per cent of PTAD pensioners would be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).”