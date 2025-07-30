NIHOTOUR Inaugurates Hospitality, Travel & Tourism Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal

•Justice Ishaq Bello inaugurated as chairman

In a landmark development set to reshape Nigeria’s hospitality, travel, and tourism landscape, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has officially inaugurated the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal – a pioneering body established to enforce ethical standards, licensing compliance, and professionalism across the sector.

The tribunal is chaired by the respected former Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, whose extensive experience in legal reform and judicial leadership brings credibility and strength to the initiative.

Chairing the event was Hon. Muktar Mohammed, Chairman of the House Committee on Tourism, who delivered a rousing keynote address applauding NIHOTOUR’s forward-thinking initiative.

He declared the tribunal a “turning point in our collective resolve to promote quality, safety, and global best practices in the sector.”

“The hospitality industry is a vital pillar of our national economy. However, for it to thrive sustainably, compliance with professional training and licensing standards must not be optional — it must be enforced,” Hon. Mohammed stated.

He went on to emphasize that the tribunal is not merely punitive but reformative in spirit: “It will serve as a platform for transparency, fairness, and reform. It will ensure that hoteliers, operators, and institutions meet the required benchmarks set by NIHOTOUR and the Federal Ministry of Tourism.

“This is not just about enforcement — it is about protecting the integrity of our industry, enhancing service delivery, and building a tourism sector we can all be proud of.”

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, was ably represented by Mr. Ayodele Adebanjo, who delivered the minister’s message of support.

In her remarks, the minister praised the establishment of the tribunal as a bold and necessary move.

“The Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Tribunal is a bold expression of this administration’s resolve to clean up and elevate the tourism space,” she stated through her representative.

“We stand firmly behind NIHOTOUR and its leadership in this visionary step.”

Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, noted the tribunal is central to the institute’s broader transformation from a training institution into a regulatory authority.

“Our industry must operate on the foundation of competence, ethics, and standards,” Dr. Fagade remarked. “The tribunal gives us the authority to enforce discipline and safeguard the reputation of practitioners and the trust of the public.”

The tribunal is empowered to investigate and adjudicate cases involving professional misconduct, licensing violations, and ethical breaches by practitioners and institutions within the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors.

It is designed to work collaboratively with stakeholders across public and private spheres to raise the bar for service delivery and sector integrity.

With this inauguration, Nigeria takes a bold step toward institutionalizing accountability and professionalism — positioning the country as a destination ready to meet global expectations.