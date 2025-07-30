Gani Adams, Don Seek Preservation of Indigenous Cultures

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged Nigerians in Diaspora to see promotion of the nation’s indigenous languages, culture, tradition and historical background as a call to duty. He said such would help to preserve “our identity as a people, as well as ensure that our culture and heritage thrives for generations to come.”

Adams made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Asia International Summit 2025, organised by the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), Asia chapter.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Importance of Diaspora Yoruba Activities in Promoting Yoruba Heritage Worldwide’, Iba Adams, who is the Global Convener of OPU spread across 103 countries, noted that the Yoruba people in diaspora served as a vital bridge connecting the homeland with the world.

“The Yoruba people are rich in culture and tradition, language, arts, and values, which all represent a significant part of Nigeria’s national identity and cultural wealth.

“Values such as discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance, and patriotism are all principles that resonate deeply within the Yoruba culture.”

The Yoruba leader noted that through cultural festivals, language promotion, traditional arts, community organisations, and formation of socio-cultural groups such as the OPU, Yoruba in the diaspora help to sustain Nigeria’s rich culture and identity across the world.

“A good reference is the activities of OPU Malaysia such as the annual Oodua Day, football competitions, and humanitarian programmes. In Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and other Asian countries, they also hold annual cultural and humanitarian programmes.

“If all these programmes do not hold in the various chapters we have in Asia, our children and wives will lose touch with our language, culture, tradition and our historical background.

“These activities do not only strengthen cultural identity but also enhance Nigeria’s image internationally, fostering mutual understanding and respect among diverse people,” he said.

Adams observed that the use of Nigeria’s unique languages in the course of the activities of Nigerians in the diaspora was a critical aspect of cultural preservation.

“The importance of indigenous languages in cultural expression cannot be over-emphasised. This recognition underscores the importance of promoting Yoruba language and culture in diaspora communities, to ensure their sustenance,” he added.

Iba Adams stressed that the diaspora Yoruba activities also contributed to social and economic development by creating networks that facilitate trade, education, and cultural exchange.

The networks, he added, embody the spirit of self-reliance and patriotism, encouraging investments and partnerships that benefit both the Diaspora and the homeland.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Kolawole Raheem, called for relentless actions from the diaspora Yoruba all over the world to strengthen the Yoruba culture.

Professor Raheem, who is a former head of the Centre for School and Community Science and Technology Studies (SACOST) at the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, stressed the need for self-preservation of Yoruba identity which, according to him, is appreciated globally.

“We need to leverage on the uniqueness of our culture and heritage to advance sustainable socio-economic development of Yorubaland. There is need to jealously protect our environment for generations to come,” he added.

In his welcome speech, the Asia Continental Coordinator of OPU, Asiwaju Olakanye Franklin, said the summit was a symbol of unity, collective vision, and cultural pride as Yoruba sons and daughters in Asia.

Some of the OPU leaders who participated in the summit included Prince Olawale Ayinla, Chief Marc Oyetunde, Chief Kayode Orenisi, Alhaji Jamiu Ayegoro, Alhaji Abdullateef Ogundimu, Ye ye Gbareniyi Alice Enroll, and Otunba Adebayo Adeyeye.

Others were Hon Akinkunmi Olaomi, Alhaja Khadijat Esuruoso, Mr Folorunso Aikulola, Alhaji Bashiru Oseni, Mr Lucky Odanibe, Chief Segun Ogunpitan, Mr Joshua Ajayi and Hon Cherif Tunde, among others.