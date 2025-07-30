Economic Empowerment Policy Roadmap: PIC Commends Lagos State Govt

Kayode Tokede

The Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), an initiative of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), has joined key stakeholders at the official launch of the Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment Policy Roadmap, held in Lagos.

Speaking at the landmark event, Board Chairman of the Policy Innovation Centre, Mr. UdemeUfot praised the Lagos State Government for its leadership and commitment to advancing gender equality and economic inclusion through a bold, data-driven policy framework.

“Today’s event is not just a policy launch, but a significant milestone in our shared vision for a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous society.It signals Lagos State’s clear commitment to creating an enabling environment where every woman has the opportunity to contribute fully and meaningfully to economic development,” Ufot said.

He emphasised that the roadmap is a product of deep consultation and collaborative engagement with diverse women across the state, including women with disabilities, market traders, young innovators, elderly women, and leaders across the formal and informal sectors.

“This moment affirms what we have always believed at PIC: that transformative change is only possible when policy is rooted in reality, shaped by data, and driven by empathy,” he added.