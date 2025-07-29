NANS Threatens Mass Protest Over Activities of Police’s Dragon Squad in Ogun

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened mass protest over harassment and activities of members of Dragon Squad, a police unit that has been terrorising residents of Ogun State, particularly students.

It said the squad, apart from arresting and detaining Ogun residents who are majorly youths and students, has been acting as security backing to suspected land grabbers who invaded part of Ita Oshin and Oke Ata communities in Abeokuta, to unleash mayhem and wreak havoc.

To this end, the student body called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to urgently intervene and rein in the terrors of the squad.

The National President of NANS, Ladoja Olushola, in a statement issued on Monday noted that the squad claimed to be established by the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, has continued to perpetrate harassment and intimidation against the residents and students of Abeokuta, on the pretext of going after “Yahoo Boys”.

Olushola added that the squad, being led by one DSP Akeem Adeyemi, has its office in the Laderin Estate in the state capital, where several innocent people were being detained.

He examined that Adeyemi, who was part of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) located in Obada-Oko Area of the state, has continued to lead his team to terrorise, extort, detain and raid their homes of residents illegally.

He noted that despite several complaints made by the residents to the office of the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, the activities of the Dragon Squad have continued unchecked.

Olusola added: “NANS has viewed with dismay and unpleasantness, the nefarious and atrocious activities of members of a police unit, dubbed Dragon Squad in Ogun State.

“The squad being led by one DSP Akeem Adeyemi, has not only been terrorizing residents of Abeokuta, especially students, who have fallen victims, it has become a ready-made tool of oppression in the hand of land grabbers in the state.

“Its office in Laderin Estate in Abeokuta, has a holding cell where innocent people are being detained for up to a month without being charged to court.

“No victim has come out of the detention without tales of horror, extortion and intimidation. On the pretext of going after Yahoo Boys, several students have been arrested, detained and extorted. Their parents are not also spared.

“These policemen have turned Ogun, Abeokuta specifically, to their workshop. They carry out dirty jobs and extort the youths and students. In fact, NANS was reliably informed that a sum of N1.5m was collected from a male victim last week.

“While NANS will not condone or support crimes in any guise, even from our members, the student will stand against and resist any violation of rights of our members, harassment and intimidation from any security agency, particularly the ones that engage in activities not backed by the Nigerian Constitution”.

“We, however, call on the Inspector General of Police not to allow DSP Adeyemi and his cohorts in the Dragon Squad, constituting himself into a terror and above-the-law personality, in the state of origin of the IGP. The AIG in charge of the Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, whom Adeyemi claimed birthed Dragon Squad, should also be called to order.

“To this end, NANS will mobilise massively and storm the office of AIG, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, on Wednesday, to protest the nefarious, obnoxious and notorious activities of the police Dragon Squad in Ogun State.”