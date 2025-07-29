Group Lauds Governor Nwifuru’s Infrastructural Initiatives in Ebonyi

Oluchi Chibuzor





The Ebonyi State Government led by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has received accolades from the people of Oshiri, Onicha Local Government Area on his infrastructure and poverty alleviation projects across the state.

This is coming as the community under the aegis of Innocent Unah Solidarity Movement (IUSM), marched on their ancestral streets to drum up support for the governor.

Speaking during a man-march event in Oshiri, the coordinator, Innocent Unah Solidarity Movement, Godfrey Chukwu, said that Nwifuru has been visionary in his approach to governance in Ebonyi State and has taken giant strides towards infrastructure development of the state.

He said that IUSM is a group of good governance and sustainable leadership advocates drawn from the 16 clans of Oshiri community in Ebonyi State.

He also said his regime has seen the advancement of education infrastructure in the state, with the establishment of specialised universities, including those in aeronautics and ICT, science and technology.

According to him, “We are therefore expressing our gratitude to Governor Nwifuru for making Ebonyi people feel the impact of governance through his visionary leadership.”

The group also called on Nwifuru to extend the dividends of his good governance to the people of Oshiri through appointment of Oshiri daughters and sons to positions of responsibility so that they can join the governor in the good works of sustainable building of Ebonyi State.

On his part, publicity secretary to the group, Gabriel Moses Unah, said the group “pleads with the governor to extend his inclusive governance dividends to the people of Oshiri by appointing them as commissioners, advisers. I am certain that Oshiri will give the governor 100 percent of the votes come 2027.”

Unah noted that it is lamentable that no Oshiri indigene has ever been appointed commissioner since the creation of the state in 1996, contrary to the inclusive governance stance of Governor Nwifuru.

He said that the only major road in Oshiri is in a state of total dilapidation.

“We also implore the governor to assist Oshiri people in rebuilding the dilapidated road in the community to enhance the quality of life of the people and enhance economic activities in the State”, Unah said.

He noted that Nwifuru has left indelible footprints on the sands of time in Ebonyi State, the Group said that Oshiri people are solidly behind the governor and will give him 100 percent votes in 2027.

However, Women Leader of the Innocent Unah Solidarity Movement, Mary Arisi, said, Oshiri people are solidly behind the governor as he marches on to victory in 2027.