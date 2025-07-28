UNILAG Don to Challenge Carbon Narratives at Inaugural Lecture

Funmi Ogundare

Professor Mohammed Usman, a renowned process systems engineer and academic, is set to deliver the 19th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 2024/2025 academic session on August 6, where he will offer a fresh, systems-engineering perspective on the ongoing global debate over carbon emissions and sustainability.

Titled ‘Is Carbon Truly as Guilty as Charged? The Perspective of a Process Systems Engineer on Sustainability,” the lecture is expected to challenge conventional environmental narratives and present science-based insights rooted in engineering principles.

According to a statement from the university, Usman’s lecture aims to unravel myths, present science-based insights, and ignite new conversations around the role of carbon in sustainability, drawing from his expertise in chemical engineering and systems analysis.

Usman, known for his clarity of thought, integrity and deep commitment to both academia and public service, is widely respected for his engaging and thought-provoking delivery style. His work in Chemical Engineering and leadership has earned him recognition as a key figure in Nigerian academia.

“Professor Usman is a catalyst of the mind. He incites thought by the very manner of his lecture delivery,” said Joseph Musa, a former student and Managing Director of Vitavisco Nigeria Limited. “From him, I learned to approach Mathematical and Engineering concepts from first principles. When learning is done this way, it sticks and it transforms.”

The lecture is expected to attract members of the academic community, industry professionals, students, alumni and the general public. Organisers describe the event as not just an academic engagement, but a celebration of a scholar whose influence has extended far beyond the lecture halls.

Usman’s contribution to education and sustainable development is seen by many as both practical and visionary, grounded in rigorous science while offering innovative approaches to real-world challenges.

The event will take place on the university campus, and attendance is open to the public.