Super Falcons Arrive State House, To Be Hosted By Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Nigeria’s senior female national team, the Super Falcons, which won the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morroco on Saturday, has arrived the State House, Abuja.

The team, which arrived the forecourt of the State House at about 16.35pm in a white Hiace bus, was received at the entrance to the Banquet Hall by wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and wife of the vice-president, Nana Shettima.

The players were each given bouquet of flower before entering the Banquet Hall where President Bola Tinubu is expected to formally receive them.

Top government officials in attendance include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaaq and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Details later…

