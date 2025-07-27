  • Sunday, 27th July, 2025

YEEP: Vodi Tailors Fulfils Promise, Gifts Young Entrepreneurs 40 New Sewing Machines

Chief Executive of Vodi Tailors, Mr. Seyi Adekunle( with tape) standing with the Founder of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko gifting 40 brand new industrial sewing machines to 40 young tailors and entreprenAbuja including NYSC members to boost youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria recently in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodi Tailors, Mr. Seyi Adekunle has distributed 40 new customized sewing machines to 40 youths with tailoring skills.

It will be recalled that Adekunle who was a guest panelist at the National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit (YEEP’25) where over 80 Nigerian youths were empowered through various sponsorships and awards made a pledge to gift 40 young tailors 40 sewing machines to boost youth entrepreneurship.

Held in Abuja, the Summit organized by Activate Success International Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) aimed to equip young Nigerians with essential tools, mentorship, and access to grants to grow their ventures, fostering youth entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in Nigeria attracted over 2,300 registrations from enthusiastic young Nigerians including past and serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Adekunle who shared his inspiring story of humble beginnings at the Summit said he was also giving out the machines in commemoration of his 50th birthday last week.

The beneficiaries of the sewing machines expressed their gratitude to Adekunle for his generosity and commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs.

According to some of them, the “gift is a game-changer for us,” which will help them to improve on their tailoring businesses and enable them to create jobs for others.

