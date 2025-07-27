Wocman Technology Unveils Digital Platform to Reshape Nigeria’s Construction Industry

In a significant stride towards modernizing Nigeria’s construction landscape, Wocman Technology has officially launched a cutting-edge digital platform designed to bridge critical gaps in the sector. The platform—described as an online tradeplace—connects homeowners, developers, and companies to verified contractors, construction vendors, and equipment rental services, all at the tap of a phone screen.

The move comes as Nigeria’s construction industry, valued at approximately $40 billion, continues to grapple with longstanding challenges such as poor coordination, unreliable labor, and difficulty accessing quality materials and equipment. At the same time, unemployment stands at a troubling 33.3%, disproportionately affecting skilled youths trained in trades like masonry, electrical works, plumbing, carpentry, and welding.

“Our mission is to transform how construction happens in Nigeria—by making it smarter, faster, and more reliable,” said the Chief Work Officer, of Wocman Technology, Engr. Olalekan Ilesanmi. “This platform is more than a business solution; it’s a civic movement to empower the skilled workforce and build trust across the construction value chain.”

Whether you’re renovating a bungalow in Surulere, developing a gated estate in Lekki, or executing federal infrastructure projects in Abuja, Wocman’s platform simplifies the process. Users can now hire certified contractors with location-based filtering, order building materials from vetted suppliers, rent equipment such as mixers or excavators, and access detailed project performance data in real time.

Industry observers note that over 65% of project delays in Nigeria stem from poor planning, substandard materials, and inconsistent labor performance. Wocman aims to eliminate these inefficiencies by leveraging smart matching technology that connects clients to best-fit professionals while ensuring transparency in execution.

Crucially, the platform isn’t just about business—it has a developmental edge. Through partnerships with vocational training institutes, mentorship initiatives, and grassroots job fairs, Wocman is actively investing in Nigeria’s construction talent pipeline.

Having successfully piloted the platform in Maryland, Lagos, Wocman is now operational across the city with nationwide expansion planned by the end of the year. The service is accessible via both mobile and desktop, with onboarding support for new vendors and technicians.