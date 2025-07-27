  • Sunday, 27th July, 2025

Tinubu Rejoices With Super Falcons For Winning WAFCON Cup Record 10th Time

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

.Celebrates the team and looks forward to welcoming the champions

.Says the ladies delivered in true Nigerian fashion as they went, saw and conquered again

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday night congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons 

on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, securing their record 10th continental title.

The President, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, after the Super Falcons thrashed Morrocco 3 – 2 in the final match said “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”

Also, President Tinubu in his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Saturday night said the senior female team delivered in the true Nigerian fashion as they went , saw and conquered again for the 10th time as African champions.

“The President wrote in his X handle: “They chose to accept this mission. They understood the assignment. Our Superior Super Falcons delivered in true Nigerian fashion. Never say Never. They went. They saw. They have conquered again!

10-time champions of Africa.

‘#MissionX: COMPLETE!”

