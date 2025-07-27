First Lady Celebrates Super Falcons for Winning WAFCON Cup 

.Describes team’s victory as remarkable, commendable

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rejoiced with the Super Falcons team for winning the WAFCON cup for a record 10th time.

The First Lady, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday night, said “I celebrate you,our beautiful and lovely Super Falcons for the landmark victory of your 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship.

“Your resounding 3-2 victory is indeed remarkable and commendable.

It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory.

“You have once again lifted the pride of our dear nation, Nigeria and cemented your place as Queens of African football.

“On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud.

You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent.

“Congratulations, Super Falcons!

“I celebrate you.

“Nigeria celebrates you.”