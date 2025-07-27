Empowering the Next Generation of Thespians

Yinka Olatunbosun

The search for the next generation of young creatives kicked off recently in Lagos with an audition organised by the National Theatre in collaboration with Proudly African Roots. The ultimate goal is to launch a Children’s Summer Camp for ‘Story Theatre with Grandma Wura’ in Lagos, where children with talents in singing, acting, or dancing can be nurtured for a future musical theatre production. The audition provided a significant opportunity for children with a passion for performing arts to showcase their skills. A panel of judges, comprising Charity Omaghomi (Music Director and Vocal Coach), Frank Konwea (Choreographer), and Bola Edwards (Producer and Director), tested the children’s skills and potential.

Prior to the audition, it was advertised on social media, inviting children aged 8 to 16 to record a 1 minute 30 seconds video of acting monologue and 30 seconds of singing on Instagram. More than 40 children attended the audition, held at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos, under the supervision of Mrs. Tola Akerele, General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre. After the audition, Akerele expressed her satisfaction with the selection process for the new breed of performers who will undergo training at the summer camp, which opens on July 28 and runs until August 23, with classes from 9 am to 3 pm daily.

“It makes me feel really excited,’’ Akerele remarked. “Despite the challenges, we are able to push through and we are starting the summer camp with a Grandma Wura Production in view. At National Theatre, we are always about putting wonderful things on stage. I think the children’s camp is one of the things that can help us achieve that. It is a four-week summer camp with intense rehearsals, learning new skills, team work, collaboration and discipline. For me, it is a way to engage our children during the holiday.”

The productions scheduled for August 22 and 23 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature two shows daily.

Nicole Asinugo, a communication executive for The Osahon Okunbo Foundation, revealed why the foundation is providing financial support for the summer camp. “We are interested in this summer camp because it aligns with our core values, which are about nurturing potential and purpose. We appreciate what the National Theatre is doing to empower young people by providing them a stage to develop and showcase their skills. Creativity can be a sustainable career, and we believe it’s essential to support young people in exploring their creative potential.”

Bola Edwards, CEO and Founder of Proudly African Roots and one of the judges at the audition, reflected on the 10-year journey of Story Theatre with Grandma Wura and the underlying values it promotes. “The family unit is the bedrock of society. When you get the family right, everything else falls into place. That’s why we started Story Theatre in 2015 – to create a platform for families to come together and enjoy quality time in the theatre. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how the theatre has built and structured children, equipping them with foundational values like resilience and confidence.”