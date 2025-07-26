Working With Umahi Another University Training, Says Project Manager

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Project Manager of Brass Engineering and Construction Ltd, Engr. Frank Ngwu, has extolled the leadership prowess of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, stressing that working with him was like attending a university where dedication, excellence, and innovation were taught.

In a statement issued to mark the 62nd birthday of the former Ebonyi governor, Ngwu noted that he has gained a lot of experience and mentorship working with him.

He added that Umahi has shown competence, deep commitment and advocating justice, unity and religious and ethnic tolerance.

According to him, “From a successful business magnate and accomplished engineer to a transformative political figure, Umahi has carved out a place in history as a man of bold vision and tireless action. Working with him is like attending a university of leadership where dedication, excellence, and innovation are taught by example.

“It is a fitting moment to celebrate a truly uncommon and selfless leader one who has consistently placed service to his people, state, and nation above personal gain.

“The life and journey of Senator Umahi powerfully reflect the timeless words of William Shakespeare: ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them’. In Senator Umahi’s case, greatness was earned through grit, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

He described Umahi as a man of unmatched loyalty, strategic insight, and an unwavering commitment to the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“As Minister, Senator Umahi has ensured that all six geopolitical zones of the country benefit fairly from federal infrastructure projects, notably the 700km Calabar–Lagos Coastal Highway and the 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, among others.

“His commitment to the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is evident in his bold actions and strategic implementation of nationwide road development,” Ngwu said.

The Project Manager further recalled that in 2015 when Umahi was elected Governor of Ebonyi State, he turned the state into a massive construction site, tackling decades of infrastructural decay and setting new standards for public works across Nigeria.

“His landmark projects include the introduction of concrete roads, the construction of a new Government House, the internationally acclaimed Ebonyi Shopping Mall, the Ecumenical Centre, David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), the Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Margaret Umahi International market, and over 16 flyovers—all of which became symbols of progress, pride, and possibilities in governance,” he stated.

Ngwu further prayed God to continue to give him strength, wisdom, and good health as he continues to serve the nation with distinction.