Shettima: Nigeria’s Education Undergoing Revival Under Renewed Hope Agenda

.Receives UI sole ambassador plenipotentiary award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the federal government’s unwavering resolve to reposition Nigeria’s education sector.

Specifically, he affirmed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will mobilise both public and private sector support to uplift institutions such as the University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria’s premier university.

The Vice President was also bestowed with the highest alumni honour of the University of Ibadan, ‘UI at 75 Ambassador Plenipotentiary’. He obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 at the university.

Speaking while playing host to the management of the University of Ibadan, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, at the State House, Abuja, Shettima described the institution as the greatest citadel of learning in West Africa, recalling its illustrious past and continental impact.

“This is an honour that I cherish deeply. Ibadan is certainly the greatest citadel of learning in this country and in West Africa. When we were there, we had students from South Africa, Namibia, and even the Caribbean.

“There was a time when the King of Saudi Arabia was sick and he was recommended for treatment at the University College Hospital, Ibadan,” the Vice President said.

He pledged the government’s commitment to mobilising both private and public sector resources for educational transformation across the country.

His words, “We are going to mobilise resources from both the private and public sectors to ensure that UI and other universities in the country succeed.”

The Vice President also highlighted the President Tinubu administration’s education-focused policies, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), aimed at supporting indigent students.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, we are determined to rescue the educational sector. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund is the first of its kind, directly addressing the needs of underprivileged students,” he stated.

On the economy, Shettima said Nigeria had turned a corner, expressing confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

According to him, “Our economy has turned the corner, we have crossed the Rubicon, and we are on the path to sustained economic growth. The tax revenue of the government has steadily increased. The President is an economic guru who understands the language of commerce and is completely at home in the economic ecosystem”.

Earlier, Professor Adebowale explained that the award given to the Vice President as UI at 75 Ambassador Plenipotentiary is the first in the university’s history in recognition of his contributions to both the public and private sectors.

“You are a foremost alumnus of the University of Ibadan — the first and the best.

“We honoured some of the alumni as UI at 75 Ambassadors, those who are friends of the university, and we made them Ambassadors Extraordinary. We thought that, for the position you have assumed and being an Alumnus of our university, we exceptionally put you in a class and decided to induct you as UI at 75 Ambassador Plenipotentiary. You will be the only person to be so awarded.

“We came here to honour one of our own; someone who has contributed in the banking sector, as Governor of Borno State, and now as Vice President of Nigeria”, Adebowale further said.