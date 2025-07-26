  • Saturday, 26th July, 2025

Oyekan Re-echoes Commitment to Innovations, Development in Africa

Nigerian Dubai-based entrepreneur, Danny Oyekan, has reiterated his commitment  to innovation and investment across Africa’s blockchain ecosystem.

His track record, spanning more than a decade in Web3 infrastructure and venture capital, speaks to a consistent focus on growth, transparency and value creation

In a recent statement, Oyekan, who doubles as the founder of Blockfinex and Dan Ventures, also cleared the air on reports that he borrowed some money from a blockchain company he invested in, saying it’s not only misrepresented basic facts but also appeared to be part of a larger, more sinister play: a cover-up for a failed startup riddled with financial mismanagement and internal sabotage.

“In April 2022, I backed a blockchain startup through my investment arm, Dan Ventures. The startup had attracted some attention, even from heavyweights. But that promise quickly unravelled due to infighting and financial recklessness at the top.

“The root of the conflict wasn’t investment returns; it was a power struggle with the company’s original CEO. By January 2023, the two founders had fallen out, leading to instability, mass staff exits, and a boardroom coup that saw the CEO pushed out of the company she helped build.

“Before she was abruptly removed, a reimbursement was already approved that would have nearly covered the entire investment owed to Dan Ventures. But just one week after granting that approval, she was forced out. Importantly, as of today, she remains the only legal shareholder of Bridge Network on record,” Oyekan explained.

Rather than engage in public mudslinging, he said he has chosen a lawful and transparent approach, submitting all relevant materials to legal counsel and law enforcement authorities, trusting their capacity to get to the root of the matter. Further updates will be provided in due course in relation to this.

Oyekan has a decade-long track record in cryptocurrency, fintech, AI and early-stage investing across Africa and the Middle East.

He was already building in Web3 before the average Nigerian had heard of Ethereum. His companies have employed Nigerians, invested in African talent, and pushed boundaries in digital finance.

