NISER Harps on Effective Policy Coordination to Spur Economic Growth

.Conflict resolution: Institute urges Nigerians to embrace mediation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) has harped on the need for proper policy coordination in all sectors of the economy, saying that it remains the only solution to the country’s growth.

This was as the Mediation Training Institute called on Nigerians to see the art of mediation as a skill and daily practice in the face of resolving all kinds of disputes.

Director General of NISER, Prof. Antonia Simbine made this statement yesterday in Abuja during the dissemination workshop of a study titled ‘Planning for Economic Development and Policy Coordination in a Federal State’, urged the federal government to establish a legal framework for policy coordination in economic planning which can also be adopted at the state and local government levels.

She explained that the lack of a mandatory institutional framework and weak cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities were majorly the key reasons behind failures of successive national development plans towards improved living standards.

According to her, the study, which involved ministries and agencies across all states, found that issues such as lack of information sharing, political disagreements, and poor coordination, especially in crucial sectors like education, health, and agriculture are undermining the effectiveness of national development strategies.

“We visited and engaged with all the states of the federation as well as local governments, gathering their responses and perspectives on why synergy between the different levels of government remains weak.

“One recurring issue is politics. Often, states governed by parties different from the federal ruling party lack adequate information about federal programmes. Without that information, they cannot effectively implement initiatives aligned with national priorities.



“For example, if the federal government prioritises ensuring that all school-age children are enrolled in school, but a state does not see this as a priority, the state pursues a different agenda. This misalignment creates fragmented policies across levels of government. This was one of the key issues highlighted during the course of our study,” Simbine stated.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Samson Ebimaro, stressed the need for decisions to be driven by data, not assumptions, while praising President Bola Tinubu’s political courage in implementing tough economic policies.

He explained that Nigeria operates within a volatile economy characterised by multiple variables, making it challenging to provide absolute certainty or definitive projections.



Ebimaro stated that this volatility necessitates basing assumptions and forecasts on solid evidence, allowing progress to be confidently measured even when actual outcomes are slightly above or below projections.

“We know that, though we make policies, political expediency often affects what the government wants to do with our policies and conclusions.

“So we need political courage to implement projects and priorities. And good enough, we have a courageous President, Bola Tinubu, who has taken very good decisions in terms of economic policy implementation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Media Training Institute noted that disputes, when resolved peacefully, have the potency to build stronger relationships at all levels of society regardless of any differences.

In a statement to mark the International Day of Mediation, the MTI President, Segun Ogunyannwo who noted that July 24 was deliberately chosen as Mediation Day, said with a change of mindset, the skill will be viewed not as an option, but the only option for peaceful coexistence.

He noted that the skills can be used for reconciliation of estranged spouses, parents, children, siblings, in-laws and others.

He added that the skills can also be used for reconciliation of colleagues, neighbours, friends, business associates, landlords and tenants as well as employers and employees, among others.

According to him, “Mediation should not be like a garment that you put on whenever it suits you and put off when it does not serve your interest or purpose.

“In our thoughts, words, and deeds, we should reflect the high standards and ideals of the very fulfilling ministry of reconciliation—mediation,” he said.

“The institute chose July 24 as symbolic, underscoring the message that mediation should be practised “24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he added.

He reminded mediators to uphold confidentiality and respect privacy in all interventions, stating that the International Day of Mediation continues to serve as a platform to promote dialogue, tolerance, and reconciliation across Nigeria.