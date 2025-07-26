NIGCOMSAT, C’River Empower 200 Youths with Knowledge in Satellite Technology, Digital Communication 

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) in collaboration with the Cross River State Government has empowered 200 youths across the state by providing them with training, and knowledge in satellite technology, and digital communication.

The empowerment took place after a 5-day programme which ended yesterday at the University of Calabar, Cross River State, held under the theme: ‘Building Grassroots Innovation in Satellite Technology’.

During the programme 150 received training in VSAT handling while 50 youths were impacted with knowledge in SPACEHACK.

Speaking on the essence of the programme, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Nigerian Communication Satellite Ltd, Jane Egerton-Idehen, said the programme was designed to ensure that the youths are given valued skills that would make them employable, and also make them self employed.

Egerton-Idehen appealed to the trainees to take the benefits of the programme seriously, more so, because the government, and NIGCOMSAT had committed a lot of resources to ensure the programme was successful.

Egerton-Idehen, who was represented by the NIGCOMSAT Coordinator, Maureen Nzekwe, said they would continue to provide the necessary training, and knowledge that was required for growth in the industry.

She expressed gratitude to the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for providing the support that was needed for the success of the training.

In his remarks the state governor applauded the management of NIGCOMSAT for providing the training for the youths from across the state.

Otu who was represented by the state Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Justin Beshel, said the state had to collaborate with NIGCOMSAT due to the importance of knowledge the youths will be impacted with.

Otu said youths have received adequate knowledge on the application and use of satellite technology, and digital economy in creating employment, and contributing to the state’s economy.

The governor said the training would provide skills in the digital world for youth in the state to participate in, and benefit fully in the ever evolving space-tech industry.

“This very programme, which is two-in-one, is to advance our technology in Very Small Aperture Terminal also known as VSAT and also the SPACEHACK 2025

“To the MD of NIGCOMSAT, we cannot in any way express our gratitude the way and manner we will love to express it, we are happy that in just a moment, you swung into action and you are here to give us this training and this empowerment,” Otu said.

The governor said the training was one of the programmes designed by his administration to move Cross River State fast out of the civil service grab for which it has been dressed for so long.

Otu said his administration would continue to partner with the Nigerian Communication Satellite Ltd to provide the needed skills to create employment in the fields of satellite communication.

He appealed to the trainees to take what they have learned seriously so they can create employment, and contribute to their, and the state’s economy.

The state Commissioner for Youth Development, Ijom Ukam, who also spoke at the event thanked the state governor for providing the youths from all parts of the state with the opportunity to better their knowledge, and economy.

Ukam said, “This training programme is designed to equip you with cutting-edge knowledge and practicals that will open doors of a myriad of opportunities; from establishing your own businesses as VSAT entrepreneurs, scholars and technicians, to securing the employment in telecommunication companies, NGOs and various other sectors, the possibilities are vast and endless.”