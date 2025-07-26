Legendary Filmmaker, Femi Lasode, Dies at 70

Yinka Olatunbosun

Veteran Nigerian music producer, filmmaker, and cultural icon, Obafemi “Femi” Lasode, has passed away at 70.

He died on Friday, July 25, 2025. Lasode was best known for producing and directing the celebrated cultural film “Sango,” which gained international recognition and was screened at prestigious venues like the Smithsonian Institution in Washington and the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival.

Lasode was a renowned Nigerian music producer, filmmaker, and cultural icon born Obafemi Bandele Lasode on December 4, 1955, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but hailed from Abeokuta, Ogun State. He was a multifaceted creative, excelling as a film director, producer, songwriter, music producer, and playwright.

Lasode attended St. Gregory’s College in Lagos for his secondary education. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kogod School of Business in Washington, D.C. He later obtained a Master of Science degree in Communication Arts from Brooklyn College, City University of New York, and another master’s degree in Communication Arts from the New York Institute of Technology.

Some of his notable achievements included his position with the Inner City Broadcasting Corporation where he worked as a promotions coordinator in New York and hosted Nigerian music legend Sonny Okosuns at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem in 1984.

Further, he established Afrika ‘n Vogue/Even-Ezra Studios in 1989 which is one of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous production houses for African-themed content.

Lasode was a strong advocate for preserving African heritage through storytelling and music, consistently using his art to promote Yoruba culture and values.

Overall, Femi Lasode’s legacy is one of creativity, innovation and cultural preservation, inspiring future generations of artists, filmmakers and musicians.

Lasode’s death marks the end of an era in the Nigerian entertainment industry, where he stood as a trailblazer for culturally rooted and globally resonant content.

He is survived by family, friends and a generation of creatives influenced by his works.