LAPO Disburses N1.03bn to Poultry, Livestock Owners 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has said that it has disbursed N1,035,655,000 to 6,718 beneficiaries engaged in poultry, livestock, and fish farming, as well as the sale of eggs, feed, and veterinary medicines in the first half of 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by LAPO Executive Vice President, Livelihood ad Social Protection, Dr. Tessa Obiageli Anota, released in Benin City, capital of Edo State

The funds, according to Dr. Anota, were accessed through the LAPO Household Poultry and Livestock Initiative (LAHPLI)—a strategic programme designed to boost agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

She said the disbursement marks a 930.9 per cent increase compared to the N100,438,000 disbursed during the same period in 2024, underscoring LAPO’s deepening commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural development.

“The initiative is part of LAPO’s broader effort to improve the livelihoods of agricultural stakeholders through access to affordable financial services, modern inputs, and extension support,” she said

According to her, the Household Poultry and Livestock Initiative, has proven instrumental in empowering smallholder farmers, particularly in rural communities, helping them scale operations, improve food security, and increase income, adding that the intervention directly addresses critical sector challenges such as low productivity, limited access to finance, and technical inefficiencies—paving the way for more resilient and self-sustaining farming enterprises.