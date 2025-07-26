Gunmen Kill 14 People Returning from Market in Plateau

· Akpabio pledges urgent senate action to end killings

· EU delegation visits state, explores peace, devt partnership

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Armed attackers ambushed a vehicle returning from a weekly market in the Bokkos area of Plateau State, killing 14 passengers including women and infants, a local community leader told Reuters yesterday.

This occurred as President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, pledged decisive collaboration between the Senate and security agencies to end the persistent killings in the State, assuring the people that “the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more.”

Also, a high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) led by Ms. Gift Omoniwa, acting Country Director of Search for Common Ground and other senior officials have visited the Plateau State government to explore potential partnerships in peace building and development.

The latest attack occurred at about noon on Thursday, as the vehicle was carrying people back from the popular Bokkos Market in violence-plagued Plateau State.

Farmasum Fuddang, Chair of the Bokkos Cultural Development Forum, said the attackers had intercepted the vehicle and then opened fire.

“Victims included women and little babies,” Fuddang said in a statement.

The killings followed calls for a stronger security presence in rural Plateau, one of Nigeria’s several ethnically and religiously diverse central states where inter-communal conflicts have killed hundreds of people in recent years. Plateau police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, Akpabio, has pledged decisive collaboration between the Senate and security agencies to end the persistent killings in the State.

Akpabio gave the assurance yesterday in Jos, during the funeral service of Prof. Janet Plang, wife of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang.

The service was held at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Responding to a passionate appeal by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for urgent federal government intervention in the continued attacks and killings by terrorists, Akpabio said the Senate under his leadership would not remain indifferent.

He said, “As the President of the 10th Senate, I hear you loud and clear. Rest assured that your travails will be given the needed attention and response from the relevant agencies.

“The Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more,” Akpabio said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

The Senate President expressed condolences to the people and government of Plateau State over the violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

He promised that the message would be conveyed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prompt action.

In his tribute to the late Plang’s wife, Akpabio described her as “a quintessential woman and mother who loved humanity and instilled that same love in others, especially children.”

In the meantime, a high-level delegation from the EU

has visited the Plateau State government to explore potential partnerships in peace building and development.

Omoniwa explained that the visit was aimed at evaluating the EU-funded IRENEW project, which has promoted inter-faith harmony and youth engagement across all 17 local government areas of the state.

Those in the EU delegation included Mr. Reuben Alba (EU Team Lead), Winifred Achu (EU Programme Manager), and other officials from the organisation.

The IRENEW initiative led to the establishment of the Plateau State Youth Interfaith Forum (PYIF), in collaboration with the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency.

The team was received by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap, who welcomed the EU’s interest in deepening collaboration with the state, particularly in peacebuilding and early conflict response mechanisms.

She reaffirmed Governor Mutfwang’s dedication to fostering peace through initiatives such as the Plateau State Advisory Council on Interreligious Harmony, the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency, and Operation Rainbow.

The meeting also featured participation from members of the Plateau State Executive Council, including the Commissioners for Commerce, Housing, Works, and Science and Technology.

The visit underscored the state’s readiness to engage with global partners in advancing peace and sustainable development.