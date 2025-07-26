Guinness Pledges Continued Support for Youths, Creative Industry

Omolabake Fasogbon

Guinness Nigeria has charged Nigerian youths on creativity and resilience, in tandem with the brand’s vision.

The firm, which recently announced its partnership with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as Gold Sponsor of the show, explained that the move underscores its mission to Inspire and support the country’s vibrant youths.

Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, Yinka Bakare, stated that the partnership marks a strategic alignment between both Guinness and BBNaija, now in its tenth edition.

“As the show celebrates a decade of unforgettable entertainment, we are stepping into the spotlight to bring the bold experiences, authentic connections, and extraordinary moments it is known for to viewers across the continent.

“We’re excited to be a Gold Sponsor for this Season 10, for 75 years, we have stood as a symbol of originality and resilience in Nigeria. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to celebrating authenticity, creative expression, and the rich diversity of Nigerian youth culture.”

Bakare further said that the BBNaija10th anniversary will bring new elements, including new house tasks, in-show segments, and external activations to the excitement of viewers across the country.

Also commenting on the partnership, CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said “Guinness is a brand that speaks directly to the passion and creativity of the BBNaija audience. Their involvement this season is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to have them on board to elevate the experience for our fans.”