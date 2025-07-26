From Theory to Practice: My Journey into the Corporate World

By Gbemisola Akinmade

As part of the requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in Media and Communication Studies, students are expected to intern with industries or organizations relevant to their field. It’s a crucial step designed to help students channel their theoretical knowledge into real-world application.

Now heading into my final year, this marks my second internship placement. I completed my first at a reputable broadcast station. Despite the professional environment and high standards, the experience fell short of my expectations—likely because broadcast media isn’t where my passion lies. My interests have always leaned toward public relations and advertising—fields that thrive on strategic communication and creative messaging. Broadcast wasn’t my niche, and it showed; I struggled to feel truly connected to the work.

With that clarity, I became more intentional about where to apply for my second internship. I had my sights set on Noah’s Ark Communications, one of Nigeria’s leading advertising agencies. Fortunately, I secured a placement there—and it has been everything I hoped for and more.

On my first day, I arrived with a mix of excitement and anticipation. After checking in, I had to wait for a few hours, as the HR personnel were occupied with meetings. That downtime gave me the chance to observe my surroundings and soak in the agency’s atmosphere—modern, creative, and full of energy.

Eventually, we were taken through a series of onboarding sessions designed to introduce us to the company’s structure, culture, and workflow. Those sessions were eye-opening. I began to understand how the agency operates, learning things I hadn’t encountered in any classroom.

One of the most unique practices I noticed was their “first-name policy,” which encourages everyone—from interns to top executives—to address each other by their first names. It was a small detail, but one that spoke volumes about the company’s commitment to fostering openness and equality in the workplace.

I also discovered that Noah’s Ark is a hub of multiple agencies under one umbrella. There’s Integrated Indigo, the PR firm; Underdog Productions; Red Wolf, a digital marketing agency; and several others. This collaborative setup allows the organization to deliver a wide range of communication services, creating synergy across different media specialities.

Eventually, I was assigned to work at Red Wolf, where I joined the community and content management team. The experience so far has been both enlightening and enjoyable, offering firsthand insight into the fast-paced world of digital media. Every day brings something new, and I find myself increasingly engaged with the work.

I can only look forward to more growth, more learning, and more opportunities to contribute.

Looks like I’ve officially clocked in to the corporate world.

*Akinmade is Students’ President, Media and Communications Studies Department, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti