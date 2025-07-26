Dagogo: Coalition Not Merely for Winning Elections, But Rebuilding National Unity

Dr. Farah Dagogo was a member, House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant in the 2023 Rivers State election. He speaks on the coalition and adoption of the African Democratic Congress. He gave insight into why he took the President and others to court over the suspension of both the executive and legislature of government in Rivers State. Adedayo Akinwale brings the excerpts:

With the reconciliation between Governor Sim Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike, what effect would your ongoing court case over the emergency rule in Rivers have?

Reconciliation between political actors is always welcome, particularly in a democracy where dialogue and compromise are pillars of governance. However, personal reconciliation does not override the need for legal accountability. The matter in court is not about individual differences between Governor Fubara and Minister Wike; it is about the legality and constitutionality of the President’s action in suspending a duly elected government. That question remains unanswered and must be judicially resolved to protect our democratic framework for present and future generations. Therefore, the court case will continue until a determination is made on the merit.

As an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, what roles would be expected to play in strengthening the coalition movement?

Nigeria’s political landscape is evolving, and there is a renewed urgency to provide Nigerians with a credible, values-driven alternative to the current administration. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s involvement in efforts to realign progressive forces and reposition the ADC is a testament to his enduring commitment to democratic governance and inclusive development.

The coalition movement is not merely about winning elections, it is about rebuilding national unity, restoring economic stability, and reforming governance. Atiku’s wealth of experience and strategic insight are crucial assets in this endeavour.

The challenges before Nigeria are numerous, but they are not insurmountable. What is needed is principled leadership, institutional integrity, and a shared national vision. I remain committed to these ideals and will continue to contribute to the cause of justice, good governance, and democratic renewal.

Won’t the ambitions of Atiku, Peter Obi and Chibuike Amaechi for the Presidential ticket of the ADC become its albatross?

The expressions of interest by credible figures such as Mr. Peter Obi and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, alongside the perceived interest of H.E. Atiku Abubakar, reflects the growing appeal of the coalition platform. While competition is healthy, the outcome of the primaries must be transparent, democratic, and anchored on merit and national acceptability.

The mistake of 2023 must not repeat itself. Post primary reconciliation mechanisms should be instituted to unify all aspirants, regardless of the outcome, ensuring that the party emerges stronger and more cohesive.

Assess the Current State of Nigeria under President Tinubu’s Administration?

The administration’s policy trajectory has been marked by uncertainty and public discontent. The removal of fuel subsidies, though economically justifiable in theory, was implemented without a robust social safety net, thereby inflicting avoidable hardship on citizens.

Healthcare remains underfunded, education continues to suffer from systemic neglect, and insecurity persists despite military efforts. The economy is grappling with inflation never witnessed in our chequered history, a weakened naira, and high unemployment. Structural reforms are necessary, but they must be humane, inclusive, and data driven. Leadership must be empathetic, and governance must be evidence based.

What’s your take on the PDP’s Challenges and Rebuilding Strategies?

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has yet to fully address internal divisions, ideological disorientation, and a loss of public trust. The inability to enforce party discipline, ensure transparent primaries, especially at the state levels, and project a cohesive national vision cost the party dearly in 2023.

Rebuilding must begin with a return to the party’s founding principles of justice, equity, and service.

Leaders such as Atiku Abubakar must play a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation, fostering unity, and driving issue based engagement. PDP must become a responsive, reform oriented institution that puts people first.

Do you believe this coalition in the ADC has what it takes to upset the apple cart as witnessed in 2015 when the opposition APC unseated the ruling PDP?

Yes, I believe the coalition being forged within the ADC framework holds significant potential if built on genuine national interest and clear ideological grounding to replicate or even surpass what happened in 2015. The key will lie in cohesion, credibility, and commitment to democratic values.

If anything, 2015 taught us that a united front, anchored on a shared vision for good governance and strong leadership, can change the tide of national politics. However, unlike 2015, where the transition was driven largely by political expediency, this coalition must be defined by substance, people centered policy, and integrity of purpose.

If these elements remain central, and internal democracy is upheld, the ADC-led coalition has every chance to become a formidable alternative capable of redefining Nigeria’s political landscape.

After your wrongful arrest and disqualification from the 2023 Rivers Governorship race, little has been heard about your political ambition. What should Nigerians expect? Are you eyeing any office?

The events leading up to the 2023 elections were deeply unfortunate and symptomatic of a broader democratic decay. My arrest, on the false allegation of cultism, an accusation now thoroughly discredited and dismissed by the courts, was a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent and truncate my legitimate aspirations.

However, I remain undeterred. Public service is not a sprint but a marathon. My political ambition has never been driven by desperation but by a sincere desire to serve and effect transformative change. I have continued to consult widely and reflect deeply on the path forward.

In due course, I will make a formal declaration on the next steps. What I can assure you is that my commitment to Rivers State and Nigeria remains unwavering, and I will be on the ballot when the time is right with the mandate to restore dignity, prosperity, and inclusive development to our people.

What is your assessment of the current National Assembly, are they truly acting as a check on the Executive?

The essence of a functional democracy is the principle of separation of powers, where the legislature plays a critical role in checking the excesses of the executive. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed thus far in this dispensation is a National Assembly that often appears acquiescent, lacking the assertiveness and independence expected of a co-equal arm of government.

While there are a few legislators who have shown courage and fidelity to constitutionalism, the broader performance of the Assembly raises questions about its commitment to oversight, accountability, and the defense of democratic norms. The ratification of the unconstitutional suspension of elected officials in Rivers State is a glaring example of legislative abdication.

Moving forward, the National Assembly must reclaim its constitutional mandate by asserting its independence, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that executive actions are guided by legality, transparency, and the best interests of the Nigerian people.