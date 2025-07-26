Curtain Falls on 46th CBN Tennis Senior Tennis

The tennis centre court of the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is already wearing a new look as all is now set for the grand finale of 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship men and women’s singles final hold this afternoon.

With men completely separated from boys and pretenders demarcated from the real gladiators, there is no doubt that tennis aficionados are in for a biggest tennis hostility of the year.

In the men’s singles category the battle ground is the Centre Court of the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja where giant killer and tournament’s Number 5 seed, Emmanuel Michael will it out with wild card entrant, Prosper Okonkwo in the men’s singles final.

But not before the epoch Women’s Singles Final between hard fighting ladies Number 6 seed, Bright Emmanuel and Adesuwa Osabuohoien who entered the main draw chart through a wild card and sent tournament Number 4 seed, Blessing Omotayo packing in Friday’s semi-finals match up.

But the fact remains that new champions will emerge in both the men and women’s singles categories of the 2025 Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championships today.