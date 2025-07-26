Bauchi Sets Up Committee to Probe Fertiliser Production Funds

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has constituted a committee to investigate the management of funds allocated for the production of fertiliser for the ongoing farming season.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, with a charge to examine all issues surrounding the state-owned fertiliser blending plant.

The committee is tasked with the responsibilities of recovering any misused or unaccounted funds, recommend measures to forestall similar challenges in the future and submit its report within two weeks.

The committee to be chaired by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Rural Development Faruq Mustapha as chairman has the Head of Civil Service Barrister Sani Umar; the State Accountant General, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, the State Auditor General, Ishyaku Yankari as members.

Other members are the Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Mu’azu Usman, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Iliyasu Aliyu Gital while the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SSG is to serve as the committee’s secretary.

In a related development, the State Government has ordered the delivery of 50 trucks of fertiliser for distribution to farmers across the state.

The move is aimed at addressing delays and ensuring that farmers have access to essential inputs during the peak of the farming season.

Speaking with journalists, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Iliyasu Gital, explained that Governor Bala Mohammed took the decision in response to public concerns over the delay in fertiliser sales.