Akerejola Family, Ogori Community Debunk Peoples Gazette Report, Alleges ‘Malicious Lies’

The family of Major General Erema Akerejola and the Ogori Descendants Union (ODU) have issued a 14-day ultimatum to online publication Peoples Gazette, demanding a public retraction and apology over what they describe as a “libellous and malicious attack” on the senior army officer’s reputation.

In a widely circulated story, Peoples Gazette had allegedly claimed that General Akerejola looted millions meant for soldiers’ welfare, using family-linked companies to siphon military funds abroad.

But at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday, the family fired back, labelling the report “false, unfounded, and defamatory.”

Speaking on behalf of the family and the ODU, legal counsel Ndakwo Abdulrahman Tanko declared: “There is no responsible family that destroys her breadwinner. The report is a character assassination built on lies and sensationalism. We are demanding a retraction in two national newspapers within 14 days, or we will meet them in court.”

Retired Major Olafimihan Akerejola, named by the Gazette as the petition’s author, also debunked the story, saying, “I had no hand in any petition. I was not contacted by Peoples Gazette. The story is completely false and has brought me and my family serious embarrassment.”

The family highlighted General Akerejola’s decades of meritorious military service and his philanthropy, including sponsorship of over 200 students in Ogori.

“You cannot erase a legacy of service with a lie,” Tanko added.

The Ogori Professional Progressive Union and ODU called on journalists to uphold ethical standards and stop enabling media trials without evidence. As the 14-day countdown begins, the family has made its position clear: retract or face the full weight of the law.

