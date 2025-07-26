Airline Honoured for Role in Business Efficiency

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Expatriate Business Awards (TEBA) has adjudged Turkish Airline as the ‘Expatriate Airline of the Year’ in recognition of its contribution to business efficiency and international mobility in Nigeria.

The airline was honoured alongside other foreign organisations whose services continue to support Nigeria’s economic growth and global engagement.

In a keenly contested category, Turkish Airlines stood out among other global carriers including Emirates, Air France, Delta Air Lines, and Qatar Airways.

The organisers attributed the company’s win to its consistent on-time performance, expansive global routes, and role in easing travel for the expatriate and business community.

“The airline has made international business travel more efficient for Nigeria’s corporate and expatriate sectors, hence, a critical partner in fostering trade, investment, and professional exchange, the organisers remarked in a statement.

Commenting, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Nigeria, Lokman Balkan, stated that the airline’s long-standing presence in Nigeria reflects its commitment to more than just air travel.

“This recognition affirms our role in facilitating global access for Nigerian businesses. We are proud to support economic movement, connectivity, and opportunity. This award further motivates us to raise the bar in service delivery and operational excellence.

“With daily connections to several destinations within and outside Africa, we continue to serve as a crucial bridge between Nigeria and the rest of the world, enabling increased trade and investment, strengthening tourism and cultural exchange and enhancing connectivity for businesses and individuals alike,” he stated.

The award ceremony drew personalities from different walks of life, including diplomats, expatriates, and industry stakeholders.