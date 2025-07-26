Abide by Tradition or Stay Away from Throne, Olowo Tells Yoruba Princes

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, yesterday called on kingmakers across the states in Yorubaland to abide by the customs and traditions of their forebearers by making sure that any Prince who cannot practice Isese is not allowed to be a traditional ruler.

The monarch made the call while playing host to members of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) led by its President, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, during a visit to his palace.

Oba Ogunoye stressed that it has become important at this period for all true Yoruba sons and daughters to preserve their culture and tradition, stating that modernisation should be adopted in line with the traditional dictates of the land and not allowed to erode the identity of the people.

He urged traditional rulers toying with the idea of adopting foreign religion over Yoruba traditional religion to vacate the throne.

He said, “I am glad to receive The Council on this visit and at this crucial period. It is pertinent to emphasise the importance of preserving our culture and tradition while we call on true sons and daughters of Yorubaland anywhere in the world to see this as a wake up call to protect the values cherished by their forbearers.

“Anyone who is not ready to promote the indigenous culture of Yorubaland should stay away from the position of Oba or abdicate the throne as Yoruba is a special race endowed with peculiar heritage, including religion.

“We all know the throne derives its essence from ancient Yoruba tradition and we know all Princes are entitled to the throne, but whoever among them cannot abide by the custom of the land needs not vie for the throne.”

Fakayode said the visit was to thank the revered monarch for his promotion and protection of Yoruba heritage.

The legal counsel of the ICIR, Barrister Doyin Odebowale, in his remarks, appreciated Oba Ogunoye for championing the cause of keeping Yoruba tradition and values in high regards and protecting the same from those he called ‘intruders’ in the land.

He urged other Yoruba monarchs to take their thrones seriously to be relevant to the people and be taken seriously by those who matter in society.