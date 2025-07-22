Seplat Banks on Indigenous Capacity, Innovation to Boost Oil Production

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Seplat Energy Plc, has reinforced its commitment to responsible leadership and sector transformation, noting that with its indigenous capacity and deployment of innovative strategies, it was set to markedly impact the oil sector in the country positively.

Participating in the 13th Annual BusinessDay CEO Forum Nigeria, with the theme, “Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery,” Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, represented by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, underscored the increasing role of indigenous companies, and how Seplat has been leveraging technology to enhance operations and build in-country capacity.

The 2025 edition of the CEO Forum brought together senior government officials, investors, corporate leaders and experts to discuss Nigeria’s ongoing reforms, and share strategic insights for national renewal and sustainable economic growth.

Brown was a panelist on one of the high-level sessions with the sub-theme: “Oil and Gas in Transition – Reforms, Recovery and Deals That Matter”.

He shared perspectives on Nigeria’s oil and gas transformation, the increasing role of indigenous companies, and how Seplat has been leveraging technology to enhance operations and build in-country capacity.

“If you look at the trajectory, I would personally say that the outlook is very excellent, and we are well-positioned for a transformative oil and gas industry,” Brown stated, according to a statement from the organisation.

“Nigeria is rich in both oil and gas resources — with over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas — we are in the right place. We are also seeing international oil companies exiting the onshore and shallow water areas and transferring them to indigenous players,” he added

Earlier, Publisher and CEO of BusinessDay Media Limited,Frank Aigbogun, welcomed guests with a compelling address that framed the tone of the forum. He noted the theme of this year’s CEO Forum — “Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery”, as BusinessDay has a duty not only to report, but also to point the way to the future.