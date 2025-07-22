Awujale: Knowing When to Speak Truth to Power

James Sowole, who reviews tributes on the life and times of the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba SikiruKayodeAdetona, writes that he lived a life of courage and was ever ready to speak truth to power.

If only the dead could wake and react to tributes after breathing his last, late Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba SikiruKayodeAdetona, would have risen, beat his chest and score himself high for his deed while on earth.

Adetona, who ascended the throne of his forefathers at age 26 reigned for 65 years and answered the call of his creator on Sunday, July 13, 2023 at the of 91.

Tributes after his demise made many people, particularly those who never had encounters with him and young ones to want to know more about him.

Late Awujale was described as a monarch of uncommon candour, kindness, conviction and different from typical traditional ruler. He was bold in speech, democratic in orientation, and fiercely committed to the upliftment of his people.

A courageous and fearless traditional ruler, who always tell the truth to those concerned and ready to ruffle feathers no matter whose ox is gored and the likely consequences.

The late Awujale, demonstrated his good qualities at different times and these pitched him against the constituted authorities including the one that almost cost him his Obaship position 41 years ago before he finally joined his ancestors in 2025.

Like the traditional “gangan” drum in Yorubaland which faces two different directions at the same time, the late Awujale by providence, survived deposition due to the military takeover of Second Republic Government on 31st December, 1982.

On November 23, 1981, Governor Victor OlabisiOnabanjo of Ogun State signed a formal order suspending Adetona from office as the Awujale of Ijebuland until further notice.

The suspension, however, soon turned to a deposition, and the removal was scheduled to take effect on January 2, 1984.

But the Muhammadu Buhari coup of December 31, 1983, which toppled President Shehu Shagari’s civilian government, halted the plan. Buhari’s intervention inadvertently preserved the Awujale’s reign for another 41 years.

The late Awujale, who had survived many battles while alive, triumphed even in death as his remains were interred in the full glare of members of the public according to Islamic rites within his private residence located at Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode contrary to the age-long traditional practices.

As a devout Muslim, who did not believe that being a traditional ruler must affect one’s faith, Adetona was instrumental to the initiation and passage of laws concerning traditional rulers in Ogun State by the House of Assembly. A major aspect of the law, was the provision, which allowed monarchs in the state to be burried according to their religious beliefs and the wish of their family members.

The law also forbids certain traditional practices when a late monarch is being buried.

Though the provisions of the law had been generating controversies in the entire Yorubaland, the enforcement of the law started with Adetona, the initiator of the law before the Ogun State Government took over the process.

The tight security provided by men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ogun State Security Network (Amotekun), saved what could have caused confusion during the burial ceremony.

In actual fact, armed soldiers, were invited to evict traditionalists (osugbo), who came into the compound with their insignia of office, midway into the funeral programme.

In an e-signed tribute, President Bola Tinubu, extolled the virtue of the revered monarch.

He said, “The demise of Oba Adetona has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

“Oba Adetona was a towering natural ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class, and an unmistakable sense of duty.

“During his remarkable reign that witnessed tremendous progress and development in Ijebu-Ode and the entire Ijebuland, Oba Adetona provided uncompromising leadership to his people.

“In his over six decades on the throne, ascending at 26, Oba Adetona used his role as a foremost ruler to advance the cause of progress and national unity. In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, he stood firmly as a voice of reason.

“I enjoyed an excellent personal relationship with Kabiyesi. I will forever cherish our time together.

“He was an honest arbiter, confidante, and reliable leader without any guile. I found his company comforting, wisdom enriching, and candour empowering.

“Oba Adetona’s sterling qualities of service, philanthropy, investment in education, and research through the School of Postgraduate and Research Studies in Governance at the OlabisiOnabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, will be enduring monuments in his memory”.

Speaking with newsmen during the burial, the former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, described the late monarch, as a fearless person, who say it as it is irrespective of whose ox is gored.

He said, “Without any doubt, the situation in Ijebuland cannot be the same again because the people had been used to paternal support of the great grand father, who had navigated the land successfully and the people of this community has no choice than to come together to continue from where Kabiyesi has left off. We pray that God should grant repose for his soul.

“It is common knowledge that in KabiyesiAwujale, you have a forthright personality, who can speak truth to all at a time, who can be described as fearless who abhors people telling lies and who is very straight forward to a fault. Kabiyesi is not used to anybody who is diplomatic. He says it as it is. At the end of the day, in the course of that, he garnered his own detractors. People have said that he successfully won all the battles. He was strong from the beginning to the end. I guess that the testimony as to the kind of life he lived was that he was indeed a forthright personality.”

Also in a heartfelt tribute, Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government and son of the late Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, Hon. Babatunde Diya, said the family, would ever remain grateful to the late monarch for the role he played during the travail of his father under the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

The Council Chairman like others, praised late Oba Adetona’s courage and integrity, describing his passing not just as the end of a royal reign, but the silencing of a fearless voice that stood for justice when it was most dangerous to do so.

“Kabiyesi, the news of your passing struck not just a chord of sorrow, it awakened deep memories of honour, courage, and gratitude. Your transition is not merely the end of a royal reign; it is the silencing of a courageous voice that once stood up for my family.

“When my father, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, faced persecution during one of Nigeria’s darkest hours, many chose silence. Many walked away. But your Majesty, you stood firm. You raised your royal voice not for favour or fame, but for justice and truth.

You brought comfort in a time of betrayal, light in an hour of national gloom, and protection when danger circled close. You reminded the world that the Ijebu people do not turn their backs on their own.”

Diya asserted that the family would never forget the late monarch’s unwavering support.

“Today, as I serve as Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, I do so bearing not only the name of my father but also the legacy of a king who stood by us in our greatest trial. Your courage paved the way for our restoration. Your honour preserved our dignity. Your love made room for our future.

“Kabiyesi, you were more than a monarch; you were a moral compass in a time of turbulence. A shield when the winds howled. A pillar when the roof shook. Your reign defined nobility in its highest form not just through regalia, but through righteousness.

“I mourn you not only as a subject of Ijebuland, but as a son whose destiny you helped preserve. I carry that gratitude in my heart, and in my service, I pledge to uphold the values you embodied: justice, truth, and loyalty.

“Your voice may be still, but your legacy thunders on. Your body may rest, but your spirit stands watch. The Iroko has fallen, but its shade shall cover us for generations. Rest well, Kabiyesi. You stood for us, now we rise in your honour.”