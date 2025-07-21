Nigerian Players Gear up  for WTT Contender Lagos 

Fresh off a strong performance at the recently concluded ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, Nigerian table tennis players are brimming with confidence as they prepare for the WTT Contender Lagos, scheduled to

kick off on Tuesday, July 22, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Matthew Kuti and Ajoke Ojomu emerged as singles champions, with Nigerian athletes dominating the semifinal rounds across multiple categories.

Men’s singles semifinalist Taiwo Mati highlighted the importance of the regional tournament in preparing them for the international stage.

“I’m really pleased with our performance at the regional championships. The level of play definitely helped us get into top form for the WTT Contender Lagos,” Mati said. “There’s no doubt the WTT will be more challenging, given the caliber of international players coming to Lagos. But the regional event showed that many of us have made significant improvements. Personally, it helped me identify areas I need to work on before the tournament kicks off.”

Mati, who received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the men’s singles, expressed optimism about the prospects of African players, noting that the performance gap between them and the rest of the world is steadily narrowing.

Ajoke Ojomu, who clinched her first regional title after two previous final appearances, is also heading into the WTT Contender Lagos with renewed confidence.

“I almost missed out on another title this year, but I’m glad I pulled through despite dealing with an injury during the match,” Ojomu said. “I believe we have what it takes to perform well this year.”

This year’s WTT Contender Lagos comes with increased stakes, as the prize money has been raised from $75,000 to $100,000. In addition, winners in both the singles and doubles events will earn 400 ranking points, making the tournament even more competitive and rewarding.