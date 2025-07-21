  • Monday, 21st July, 2025

Nigerian Players Gear up  for WTT Contender Lagos 

Sport | 7 seconds ago

Fresh off a strong performance at the recently concluded ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, Nigerian table tennis players are brimming with confidence as they prepare for the WTT Contender Lagos, scheduled to 

 kick off on Tuesday, July 22, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Matthew Kuti and Ajoke Ojomu emerged as singles champions, with Nigerian athletes dominating the semifinal rounds across multiple categories.

Men’s singles semifinalist Taiwo Mati highlighted the importance of the regional tournament in preparing them for the international stage.

“I’m really pleased with our performance at the regional championships. The level of play definitely helped us get into top form for the WTT Contender Lagos,” Mati said. “There’s no doubt the WTT will be more challenging, given the caliber of international players coming to Lagos. But the regional event showed that many of us have made significant improvements. Personally, it helped me identify areas I need to work on before the tournament kicks off.”

Mati, who received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the men’s singles, expressed optimism about the prospects of African players, noting that the performance gap between them and the rest of the world is steadily narrowing.

Ajoke Ojomu, who clinched her first regional title after two previous final appearances, is also heading into the WTT Contender Lagos with renewed confidence.

“I almost missed out on another title this year, but I’m glad I pulled through despite dealing with an injury during the match,” Ojomu said. “I believe we have what it takes to perform well this year.”

This year’s WTT Contender Lagos comes with increased stakes, as the prize money has been raised from $75,000 to $100,000. In addition, winners in both the singles and doubles events will earn 400 ranking points, making the tournament even more competitive and rewarding.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.