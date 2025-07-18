Mike Adenuga Inspires Olympian Aladefa to Birth “Grassroots to Grace Race” Series”

Former Nigerian Olympian and sprinter, Taiwo Aladefa, has launched the “Grassroots to Grace Race Series”, an athletics programme designed to discover and train promising athletes in Nigeria.

Aladefa, a 100m hurdles gold medalist at the 1995 African Games and a representative at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, stated that the programme was inspired by Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.

The programme will include track and field events as well as a marathon, all to be held in different Nigerian cities with the necessary facilities. Dr. Adenuga Jr., who is the president of Globacom, a mobile network operator, is recognized for his significant contributions to education, sports, and community development.

“Witnessing his consistent and impactful dedication to Nigeria’s well-being truly galvanized me to create the ‘Grassroots to Glory’ race series,” said Aladefa. She further explained that Adenuga’s philosophy of empowering individuals and communities from the ground up resonated with her. “His actions underscored the immense power of sustained, meaningful engagement at the local level,” she added.

The series aims to find and develop athletic talent in underserved communities across Nigeria, mirroring Dr. Adenuga’s focus on investing in the foundations of society. The inaugural event, the Olojo 5K run in Ile-Ife, was strategically chosen to connect with the city’s cultural heritage and community spirit. This event, held alongside the Olojo Festival, not only promotes physical activity but also links athletic excellence with Yoruba traditions.

Aladefa’s goal is to provide opportunities at the grassroots level, including access to training, equipment, and competitive platforms. This will help young athletes go from being local heroes to national and international stars, giving them a chance to achieve their potential, much like Dr. Adenuga’s efforts have done for many Nigerians in different fields