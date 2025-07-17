Of Katsina Gov Radda’s Unshaken Loyalty to Buhari

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed writes that Governor of Katsina state displayed his unshaken loyalty to his mentor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as he was committed to mother earth on Tuesday.

In the tradition of our ancestors who understood that loyalty is not measured in words but in deeds, let me tell you the story of a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of devotion—Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and his final journey with his beloved mentor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

When news reached the Governor that his political father was gravely ill in a London hospital, he did not send emissaries or make grand announcements. Like a son who hears of his father’s suffering, he quietly boarded a plane to London, unannounced. This was not the visit of a politician seeking favour, but the pilgrimage of a loyal and humble son rushing to the bedside of his mentor.

In that sterile hospital room, far from the familiar sounds of home, Governor Radda knelt beside the man who had shaped his political destiny. He prayed for his mentor and shared what neither knew would be their final moments of earthly communion. The Governor’s eyes held the weight of impending loss, but his presence provided comfort to the family and perhaps, peace to the departing elder.

Governor Radda was about boarding his flight to Nigeria from the UK on Sunday afternoon, when the inevitable call came on Sunday that his beloved mentor had passed on.

The Governor’s grief was swallowed by duty. While others mourned from afar, he prepared for the sacred responsibility of bringing his political father home. He flew directly to Abuja on Monday morning, met with key family members and returned to Katsina the same morning. This is to ensure that every detail was perfect for the homecoming of a beloved son of the soil.

Through Sunday night into Monday morning, while the world slept, Governor Radda worked tirelessly. He consulted with family members, addressed the press with the composure of a leader despite the pain in his heart, and paid homage to the Emir of Daura. He personally inspected the burial site—the very place where President Buhari had wished to rest eternally—ensuring that every grain of earth was ready to receive its distinguished guest.

Until 4 am on Monday, Governor Raddalaboured like a man possessed by purpose. He arranged transportation for guests, secured accommodation for dignitaries, and coordinated with security agencies. This was not the work of a governor fulfilling official duties; this was the labour of love of a son preparing his father’s final celebration.

On Tuesday morning, despite exhaustion weighing heavy on his shoulders, Governor Radda stood at the airport, personally receiving each dignitary. When President UmaruSissociEmbaló of Guinea-Bissau arrived, when Prime Minister Ali LamineZeine of Niger touched down, when former President Issoufou Mohamadou of Niger stepped off his plane, it was Governor Radda who welcomed them with the grace of a grieving son honouring his father’s memory.

The moment that will forever be etched in the annals of loyalty occurred when the casket bearing President Buhari’s remains touched Nigerian soil. As Major Generals and military chiefs carried the casket with ceremonial precision, Governor Radda stood in the procession that followed—behind President Bola Tinubu, beside visiting heads of state, yet his heart carried the weight of personal loss that distinguished him from all others present.

The journey to the ‘elephant ground’ became a pilgrimage of thousands, but for Governor Radda, it was the final walk with his mentor. When Vice President KashimShettima, Abba Yusuf, the deceased heir and he personally performed the funeral rites—lowering the body into the grave and covering it with soil—it was not protocol but love that guided their hands. In that moment, elite became common, and power revealed its true purpose: service.

Everyone who sees Governor Radda would definitely know he has lost a gem. He was visibly moved to tears in all the pictures and videos you must have seen or watched. Many thoughts running through his head. The final counsel of a father to his son, the thoughts they’d shared and the run to guidance he has lost.

If I must say, their relationship transcended politics. When Governor Radda received his primary election certificate, President Buhari was the first person he visited. When he won the election, it was to his mentor’s door he first went. This was the rhythm of their bond—a son seeking a father’s blessing, a leader honoring his guide.

In our time, when loyalty is often measured by proximity to power, Governor Radda showed us its true meaning. He practicalized that genuine devotion reveals itself not in moments of glory, but in hours of grief. His quiet journey to London, his sleepless nights of preparation, his presence at every crucial moment, and his willingness to personally lay his mentor to rest—these acts write the true story of a man who understood that leadership is about service, and service is about love.

As we remember former President Muhammadu Buhari, let us also remember Governor Radda—the political son who showed us that in our modern world, the ancient values of loyalty, devotion, and filial love still beat strong in the hearts of those who understand that true greatness lies not in being served, but in serving others, even unto the grave.

This is how a son honours his father. This is how a leader serves his mentor. This is how loyalty looks when it wears the face of love.

I pray that Allah grants our father, mentor and leader AljannatulFirdaus.

-Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Katsina Governor, writes from Katsina.