Ekiti Eyes 120mw by 2030, Signs MoU with REA

•Spends N4bn on power supply infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Ekiti state government yesterday said that it remained committed to achieving a 120mw daily electricity supply by 2030 as against the current grid-supplied power of roughly 25mw, which it said is grossly inadequate for the development of the state.

Speaking in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the implementation of off-grid electricity projects across the state, Governor Biodun Oyebanji stated that despite spending about N4 billion on fixing electricity in Ekiti, a large number of households remain without power due to national grid challenges.

Coming under the REA’s state-by-state roundtable engagement, the agreement is to accelerate energy access to unserved and underserved communities in the state, and to ramp up rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable off-grid power supply.

The programme was tagged: “Leveraging Public-private Partnership for Scalable Energy Access Infrastructure in Ekiti” and had in attendance top officials of the state government as well as the leadership of the REA.

Oyebanji, who said he sat through the over four-hour session due to its importance, stressed that the meeting was not just about discussions on electricity or renewables, but about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy and creating a future where no community is left in the dark.

“We remain resolute in our drive to achieve 120mw through the contributions of these investments by 2030, thereby closing the energy gaps of the state. I want to assure you that we are hoping for further collaborations such as the ones that REA offers in isolated power plants, integrated grid, and integrated grid energy solutions,” he stated.

To demonstrate his commitment to achieving energy independence, in line with the enactment of the Electricity Act (EA) of 2023, the governor stated that licences had since been granted to four distribution companies, four generation companies, four mini-grid generation companies, 11 meter assets providers, and one independent electricity distribution network.

He highlighted that a significant population in Ekiti state still needs access to reliable power, disclosing that his administration has spent over N4 billion to improve electricity supply in the state since he took the reins of governance in the state.

This effort, according to him, has seen several unserved communities getting reconnected to the national grid after years of blackout, enabling some underserved communities to be better served, easing the burden on entrepreneurs and fostering business growth.

Besides, the governor said his administration, through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement has in operation an Independent Power Project (IPP) facility providing 2.6mw to government facilities.

In the same vein, he said the state is investing in solar power infrastructure to provide reliable electricity to the general hospitals, primary health care facilities and public schools, to boost efficient service delivery.

He further explained that his government has initiated measures that have put prepaid meters in the homes of thousands of consumers in the state, thereby reducing the 80 per cent metering gap and eliminating estimated billing.

Oyebanji described the partnership as a game-changer, adding that his government will leverage on the opportunities provided by REA to catalyse and unlock private capital development energy sufficiency in the state.

He lauded the REA for its consistent efforts in bridging the energy gap across the country, explaining that through the government’s effort, over 40 towns have been connected to the national grid.

“I am extremely pleased to address the esteemed stakeholders participating in today’s Strategic Roundtable Event with the Renewable Energy Agency focusing on Ekiti state. This event is to facilitate the acceleration of energy access to unserved and underserved communities in Ekiti State, and to jumpstart rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable power supply.

“Today’s event is not simply about discussions on electricity, power, energy, or their renewable forms, it is about our people. It is about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy and creating a future where no community is left behind

“We have taken visible steps in upgrading electricity infrastructure across the state, a process that has seen several unserved communities getting reconnected to the national grid after decades of blackout, and enabling some underserved communities to be better served.

“This, in no small measure, has eased the burden on entrepreneurs and foster business growth. Through this effort, over 40 towns have been connected to the national grid,” Oyebanji stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, lauded Oyebanji for prioritising rural electrification as a key component of his development agenda, and putting the right policies and institutional framework in place to drive energy access.

While explaining that the REA with Ekiti state government would not only bring about a transformative change in the state’s energy landscape, Aliyu explained that the collaboration is designed to extend reliable electricity to rural and underserved communities through off-grid solutions.

“We are one of the few government agencies that will come to you and tell you that our problem is not funding, we have money. And we are not ashamed to say that we have funding. Our main thing is creating an innovative environment, leveraging on the work of the REA to drive our economy to create sustainable development in the states. And this is exactly why we are having this negotiation,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu highlighted the mapping of the communities in the state as well as the entire country, stressing that this is important to ensure data-driven information.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, described the partnership with the REA as a milestone achievement in the state’s drive towards universal energy access.

He said the collaboration aligned with the state government’s strategic infrastructure plan, which according to him, prioritises the extension of electricity to all communities, particularly rural and economic viable areas

Aluko asserted that the state government has invested heavily in grid extension and other electricity interventions, stressing that the partnership with REA would further complement efforts of the state government to improve electricity access thereby resulting in tangible benefits for the residents.

In her presentation, the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh, highlighted the need to provide electricity for productive uses, including in agriculture infrastructure, to support post-harvest preservation of produce and reduce spoilage.

As for transportation, she said the REA was adopting e-mobility solutions to help improve rural transportation and enable the smooth, effective movement of goods and people both within and between communities.

Also, Head of Project Management Unit, REA, Olufemi Akinyelure, stated that the activities of the REA have positioned Nigeria as a leader on the continent in terms of energy access.