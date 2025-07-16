  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

Xi Condoles Nigeria on Passing of Buhari

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Xi, in a message on Wednesday on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathy to the family of Buhari, the Nigerian government and the people.

He noted that Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, adding that he dedicated himself to exploring a development path suited to his country’s national conditions, made outstanding contributions to national unity and progress, and was highly respected in the international community.

He also noted that the deceased leader steadfastly upheld friendship with China, actively promoted the Nigeria-China friendship and China-Africa cooperation, adding that his passing represents a tremendous loss to the Nigerian people and the loss of a dear friend to the Chinese people.

He said China highly values the development of its relations with Nigeria and is willing to work with the Nigerian side to consistently move forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.