Police: 151 Senior Officers Face Disciplinary Committee Over Professional Misconduct

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Wednesday said that no fewer than 151 senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over various pending disciplinary matters.

The NPF also revealed that the exercise, which commenced on Monday, July 14, at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, is expected to end on Friday, July 25, 2025.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the ongoing Force Disciplinary Committee exercise is part of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s decisive steps towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards.

“The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission,” it said.

The IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force.

Egbetokun stated that the NPF under his leadership will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

The IGP noted that the NPF remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism and public trust.

The disciplinary process, he said, reflects the Force’s keenness to maintaining an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.

