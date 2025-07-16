GTCO Emerges First Listed Financial Institution on NGX to Cross N100 Per Share

Kayode Tokede

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) on Wednesday emerged as the first listed financial institution to cross the N100 per share mark on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The stock price as of the close of trading activities reached N103.20 per share from N93.85 per share it opened for trading.

The N103.20 per share is on the backdrop of GTCO listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as the management successfully raised $105 million.

GTCO’s additional 2.29 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each listing on NGX has positively impacted on the lender’s outstanding shares currently at 36.43billion.

This achievement makes GTCO the first financial institution to cross the N100 per share threshold, with Stanbic IBTC Holdings currently trading at N99.40 per share as of 1.27pm trading activities on NGX.