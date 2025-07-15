Tinubu, Shettima, Dignitaries Bid Ex-President Buhari Farewell As He’s Interred In Daura

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was on Tuesday evening laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, following funeral prayers and interment attended by numerous dignitaries led by President Bola Tinubu.

Large crowds lined the streets of Daura and gathered at the former president’s residence to pay their last respects.

The former president’s final journey began on Tuesday afternoon, when his body arrived from London at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

President Tinubu and other dignitaries, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine; former President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou; former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; governors and business leaders, escorted the late president’s remains on the hour-long drive to Daura.

Upon arrival, a brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at President Buhari’s residence, followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) led by Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, the Imam of Daura Central Mosque.

President Tinubu and the late president’s close family members witnessed the final interment at 5.50 p.m.

The state funeral was marked by full military honours, including a reveille and a 21-gun salute.

A weeklong programme of events will continue later on Tuesday with a condolence visit to President Buhari’s family by the Presidential Committee.