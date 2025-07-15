Tinubu Receives Remains Of Ex-President Buhari In Katsina Ahead Of Funeral Rites In Daura

* Nine two-star military pall bearers lay the late president’s casket draped in Nigerian colours

* Deceased gets full military honours including 21-gun salute

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received the remains of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

Former President Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a London hospital.

The president, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, arrived at the airport from Abuja at 1:42 p.m. and inspected a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane conveying the remains of his predecessor landed at exactly 1:51 p.m.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, President Buhari’s wife Aisha, and other family members accompanied President Buhari’s remains to Nigeria.

President Tinubu, along with Vice-President Shettima, President Umaru Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine; former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou; and former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, received the casket of the late president at the foot of the aircraft.

A joint team of military pallbearers comprising nine senior officers laid the casket, draped with the Nigerian flag, on a trolley.

The team included Major-General Mohammed Usman, Major-General Oluwafemi Williams, Major-General Shuaibu Nuhu, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, Rear Admiral Jonathan Ajodo, Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Herbert Amesinlola, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sanni, and Air Vice Marshal Obinna Obiabaka. Major General Mike Alechenu coordinated the team.

The pallbearers wheeled the former leader’s casket in a slow march, in sync with the hymn ‘God Be With You Till We Meet Again,’ passing through a full military guard of honour comprising six officers and 96 soldiers drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

President Tinubu and others walked behind the casket trolley in a solemn procession.

The pallbearers escorted the casket into a waiting military hearse for the one-hour journey to Daura, where funeral prayers and the burial ceremony would take place.

The state funeral featured full military honours, including a 21-gun salute.