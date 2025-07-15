FixPolitics Drums Support for Diaspora Voting, Independent Candidacy Bills

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

FixPolitics initiative has called on Nigerians, especially the media, to rally behind two vital constitutional amendment bills which have both passed second reading in the House of Representatives and listed for consideration at the zonal public hearings.

It said Diaspora Voting Bill and the Independent Candidacy Bill represent crucial steps towards deepening Nigeria’s democracy and giving citizens greater voice and choice in the electoral process.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Executive Director of FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, emphasised that both bills, if passed into law, would help address long-standing gaps in Nigeria’s democratic framework by expanding electoral participation and enhancing political competition.

He said the Diaspora Voting Bill seeks to correct many injustices and give Nigerians living abroad the right to vote, just as citizens do in many progressive democracies.

Noting that they are not just legislative issues, but national priorities, Ubani added that for the Independent Candidacy Bill, if allowed to thrive, will open up the space for credible individuals to contest elections based on merit, not party structure, and it will challenge the status quo and return power to the people.

According to Ubani, “Millions of Nigerians living abroad continue to contribute to the nation’s development through remittances, expertise and global networks. Yet, they remain shut out of the electoral process.

“The Diaspora Voting Bill seeks to correct this injustice and give them the right to vote, just as citizens do in many progressive democracies.”

On the Independent Candidacy Bill, he noted: “Nigerians are often left with limited political choices due to the stranglehold of political parties. The Independent Candidacy Bill will open up the space for credible individuals to contest elections based on merit, not party structure. It will challenge the status quo and return power to the people.

“These bills are not for politicians; they are for the people. The press must help ensure citizens understand what is at stake and why they should care.”