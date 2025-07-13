Warri Wolves Overpower Wikki to Emerge NNL Super 8 Champions

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Warri Wolves on Saturday emerged champions of the Nigerian National League (NNL) Super 8 League finals at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium Asaba, at the end a hard-fought soccer clash with Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi.

Warri Wolves, smarting from a return to the elite Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) barely two days ago, secured victory with a 3- 2 win in the pulsating encounter.

Several thousands of football lovers and club officials, including the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, members of the NNL management board led by its Chairman, George Aluo, as well as managers of continental clubs were in the stadium to watch the match.

The match lived up to its billing as both teams showed eagerness to carry the day but Warri Wolves, with greater ball possession, drew the first blood with an early goal slotted in by Yusuf Lateef with just nine minute into the match.

As if fired up by that early goal, Warri Wolves raced forward with another goal in the 21st minute with Yusuf Lateef getting a brace. Wolves scored their third goal in the 28th minute of the first half.

However, a determined Wikki Tourists side threw in more to slow down the home team. The efforts of the Bauchi team however yielded a consolation goal to make it 1-3 at the close of the first stanza of the game.

The resilience and aggressive drive of the Bauchi boys soon paid off within the first 15 minutes of the second half as visitors made it 2-3 on 59th minute mark.

The match, which produced four yellow cards saw tempers flared between players of both teams in the game played under a wet evening.

In a post-match interview, Mohammed Idris, Captain of Wikki Tourists, said that it was not an easy match, blaming his side’s not-so-good start to the match for the loss to Warri Wolves.

However, he noted the Tourists gave a good account of themselves as they gave Warri Wolves a good fight.

Coach of Warri Wolves Football Club, Napoleon Aluma, said that his boys were well-prepared, adding that they had looked forward to lifting the champions trophy, even as he admitted that Wikki Tourist were a strong too.

Nevertheless, supporters of Wikki Tourists Football Club invaded the pitch of main bowl other Stephen Keshi Stadium at the blast of the final whistle, causing pandemonium, accusing the centre referee of sounding the final whistle when there he should have given more time of play.