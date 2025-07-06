Tinubu to Brazilian President Da Silva: We’re Removing All Encumbrances to Boost Agriculture in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has told Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva that all the bottlenecks hindering the realisation of the agricultural sector’s potential, including livestock production in Nigeria, will be removed to enable food sovereignty and export.

Speaking yesterday at a bilateral meeting with Da Silva and some members of both countries’ cabinets at the Copacabana Forte, President Tinubu noted that bureaucracy contributes to delays in realising the agricultural sector’s potential.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, informed the Brazilian leader and delegation that Nigeria was already undergoing reforms to reposition the economy for global competitiveness, particularly in agriculture, where it already has a competitive advantage.

President Tinubu stated that all technicalities in agreements between the two countries will be streamlined and fast-tracked in trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resources exploration.

The president stated that Brazil’s research and development services had been exemplary for most countries, with the country rated as one of the highest producers of food and agricultural products.

On livestock farming, President Tinubu highlighted the efforts of his administration to boost investments in poultry, cattle rearing, and fisheries, adding that the blue economy also holds potential for long-term partnerships between Nigeria and Brazil.

He said Nigeria was ready for a strong partnership and immediate action to stimulate food production.

The president said the sub-nationals have a pivotal role in food and animal production in Nigeria by complementing the federal government’s efforts to use agriculture as a significant source of employment and resource mobilisation.

On his part, President Lula assured that all agreements with Nigeria would be regularised, and the MoUs would be updated and signed without delay during President Tinubu’s next visit.

Da Silva noted that the lingering bureaucracy between the two countries must be removed to achieve quick results, adding that Brazil’s research and development institutions will collaborate with Nigeria to enhance livestock farming.

Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that President Tinubu had consistently insisted on food security for Nigeria, and the mandate would be actualised through local and global partnerships.

Kyari noted that Nigeria already had a competitive advantage in fertiliser production that could easily be enhanced.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, highlighted three areas of partnership with Brazil, including health and disease management, sanitary services, and research into genetic materials and new breeds.

Governors of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia; Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; and Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended the bilateral meeting.

Governor of Ogun State, Abiodun, stated that the sub-nationals would support the federal government’s framework to revamp the agricultural sector.

Abiodun noted that both leaders’ decision to include a business forum during President Tinubu’s state visit to the country will inject fresh ideas and resources, enabling quick results in turning around Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, also participated in the bilateral meeting.