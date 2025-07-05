Fr. Mbaka’s Persistent Attacks Against Evang. Ebuka Obi: A Serious Cause For Concern

By Nene Daniels

These are interesting end times indeed! How else would you explain the words: “I know how to quench his fire, just wait and see!” These rather reckless words of threat are currently trending as expressed by the Catholic Charismatic leader at The Adoration Chapel in Enugu, Father Mbaka, against his fellow Man of God who leads the affairs at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, ZPMO, headquartered in Okota, Lagos. The recent outbursts are among a string of repeated threats travelling in same direction over the last few months.

Interestingly, Evang Ebuka and Father Mbaka are of same ethnic origin as well as similar religious pedigree with their roots in the Catholic fold. Both lead semi-autonomous congregations and have achieved some extent of fame and success. The comparison stops at that point. While father Mbaka is restricted to Enugu, Evangelist Ebuka Obi has worldwide outreach and apparently the fastest growing ministry in Nigeria today.

The followership of Ebuka and the extent of signs and wonders is a clear issue that could breed envy and strive! In 2023, former governor of Anambra State and a prominent political figure, Peter Obi paid a courtesy visit to Evangelist Ebuka. Apparently this did not go down well with Father Mbaka who was reprimanded by the Catholic organization stemming from his controversial positioning with Politicians.

Incidentally, during the travails of Father Mbaka, when the Catholic Institution placed him on disciplinary course, it was only Evangelist Ebuka who publicly stood by him and made a case for speedy reconciliation and restoration. Again in 2015, you will recall that all hell was let loose when Fr Mbaka recklessly remarked that the then President Jonathan was badluck for the country and Buhari the consequential messiah. Evangelist Ebuka was also the only one who gave him succor. But today, the table has turned around. The acrimony now conceived against Evangelist Ebuka by Fr. Mbaka has become deeply rooted and spreading like a wild fire.

Many Christian faithful are taken aback over the series of reckless vituperations and threats issued by Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka against Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi. They view these threats, which have caused significant alarm among the members and supporters of Zion Ministry to be reckless, unacceptable, inflammatory, and unbecoming of a religious leader who is expected to foster peace and unity rather than sow discord within the Christian community. Furthermore, these faithful emphasised that such behaviour is contrary to the role of a Priest, who should serve as a bridge builder within the community and a source of spiritual guidance, not as an antagonist or adversary.

Specifically, opinion leaders believe that since Fr Mbaka is not the handler of Evangelist Ebuka, his role can only be in private capacity and advisory, rather than trying to control. It is not the business of Evangelist Ebuka that Fr Mbaka considers Peter Obi a personal enemy or otherwise. The escalation of tensions between the two is highly unwarranted.

In some of his direct threats, Father Mbaka referred to himself as a “perfect penalty taker,” specifically targeting Evangelist Ebuka. He also ominously stated that he “knows how to quench his fire,” a language interpreted by opinion leaders as serious and dangerous provocation, excessive and deeply troubling. They advise Fr Mbaka to “tread softly” in his public communications, urging him to reflect on the potential consequences of his words if the unthinkable happens.

The antagonistic stance of Fr Mbaka is not the expected reward to an ally, especially given the significant support he has enjoyed from Evangelist Ebuka during his travails. This unwarranted hostility has raised questions about the motivations behind the threats.

Although many Christians believe we are living in the end times, should brothers rise against brothers? Are they not working for the same kingdom? As Paul plants and Apollus waters, is it not God that still brings the increase?

In light of the gravity with which Father Mbaka’s threats are viewed, opinion leaders are calling on him to desist from further threatening activities to avoid intervention by law enforcement agencies, who view threat to life as a serious matter. This is true because if Evangelist Ebuka Obi comes to any harm, Father Mbaka will be held fully accountable. While fully confident of God’s unassailable protection, supporters of Evangelist Ebuka reaffirm their commitment to playing their human and legal roles in ensuring the peace and safety of the hardworking Spiritual Director.

At this junction, I urge all well-meaning Nigerians, the Christian community and all relevant authorities to take notice of this negative development and ensure that peace prevails. The safety of Evangelist Ebuka Obi and his congregation should be of serious public interest, same as that of every single Nigerian soul.

As the proverbial Peacemaker, I urge all stakeholders and the general public to remain calm and prayerful while urging the two gladiators to embrace dialogue and reconciliation in resolving any differences between them!

*Nene Daniels, a concerned Catholic faithful, wrote from Lagos