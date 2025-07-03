  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

NSITF Pays Nestlé Nigeria N31.1m for Employee’s Medical Treatment

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Nestlé Nigeria Plc and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have collaborated to ensure a swift ₦31,100,000.00 reimbursement for the medical treatment of an injured employee under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Presenting the cheque, NSITF Managing Director Barrister Faleye noted that claims of this magnitude “demonstrate the ECS’s capacity to act as a genuine safety-net for workers and their families.”

Executive Director, Operations, Hon Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay applauded Nestlé’s rigorous compliance, saying it “sets the benchmark for multinationals operating in Nigeria.”

Since launching a digital claims portal in 2023, NSITF has reduced average processing times by over 40 per cent and handled more than 22,000 claims in 2024. The Fund urges employers of all sizes to remain up-to-date with contributions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.