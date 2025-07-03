NSITF Pays Nestlé Nigeria N31.1m for Employee’s Medical Treatment

Nestlé Nigeria Plc and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have collaborated to ensure a swift ₦31,100,000.00 reimbursement for the medical treatment of an injured employee under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Presenting the cheque, NSITF Managing Director Barrister Faleye noted that claims of this magnitude “demonstrate the ECS’s capacity to act as a genuine safety-net for workers and their families.”

Executive Director, Operations, Hon Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay applauded Nestlé’s rigorous compliance, saying it “sets the benchmark for multinationals operating in Nigeria.”

Since launching a digital claims portal in 2023, NSITF has reduced average processing times by over 40 per cent and handled more than 22,000 claims in 2024. The Fund urges employers of all sizes to remain up-to-date with contributions.