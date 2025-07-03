Experts: Nigeria Needs Unified Sovereign Cybersecurity Strategy to Address Rising Cyberspace Threats 

Emma Okonji

Worried about the rising cyberspace attacks with its attendant threats to the Nigerian economy, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, experts have stressed the need for a unified sovereign cybersecurity strategy that will secure Nigeria’s digital future.

The experts spoke at the recent 2025 Cybersecurity Forum in Abuja, with the theme: “Digital Sovereinty; Building an Agile and Resilient Nation,” organised by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, said cyber threats posed an existential risk to Nigeria’s national security and economic stability, adding that Nigeria’s digital economy is currently under siege, giving the rising tide of cybercrime in Nigeria.

Olukoyede, who was represented at the forum by the Acting Director, ICT Department at EFCC, Assistant Commander Robert Okwor, said cybercrime costs Nigeria an estimated $500 million (N250 billion) in the last two years.

“In the EFCC’s 2023 annual report, 80 per cent of financial fraud cases investigated by the commission were cyber enabled and that includes phishing, identity thefts, financial account takeovers, be it through social media platforms, be it through bank apps and the rest of them are ransom attacks, and they are still very well and present in our midst. The 2024 report by Interpol ranked Nigeria as the top three African countries most targeted by cyber criminals. These statistics underscore the harsh reality, which explains that Nigeria’s digital economy is under siege and without decisive action we risk severe economic and security repercussions,” Olukoyede said.

He however said to safeguard country’s digital future, Nigeria must prioritise its legislative policy to strengthen enforcement of the cyber crime prohibition and the prevention act alongside updates to counter emerging threats like the AI-driven fraud, and also engage in public-private collaboration.

“The commission is committed to working with related agencies and private sector leaders to enhance threat intelligence sharing and real-time response mechanisms,” Olukoyede further said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, said protecting Nigeria’s critical infrastructure, financial systems and digital economy, would require strategic collaboration, given the rising cyber threats in the country, adding that there is need for proactive defense mechanism that will improve the country’s national security for enhanced national development.

Musa who was represented by the Director, Electronic Warfare at the Defense Headquarters, Major General Henry Yanai, said: “This forum is timely and commendable. The Defense Headquarters have taken steps to develop cyber security capabilities for the protection of ICT infrastructure and other national critical information infrastructure. We have also established the Directorate of Cyber Security at the Defense Space Administration and we also have the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command that is defending our networks and critical national information infrastructure against cyber attacks.”

The Director General and CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in her remarks, said identity management remained key to opening doors, breaking barriers, and creating pathways to future growth and development of a nation.

Coker-Odusote, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Services at NIMC, Mr. Olufemi Fabunmi, said: “NIMC is in a position to change the digital space of the country through collaborative efforts and creativity. The work we do at NIMC is not just about the numbers, it is about transforming lives and building a nation of inclusivity where no one is left behind.”

The keynote speaker at the cybersecurity forum, who is the MD/CEO, Galaxy Backbone Prof. Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju, in his presentation, stressed the need for digital sovereignty of Nigeria.

According to him, “In those days when we were using Microsoft Office, you get a CD and you install. Now everything is on the Microsoft cloud, which has implication for national security and data sovereignty. So, what’s our preparedness for digital sovereignty or cyber security sovereignty. From ransomware to state-sponsored attacks, no country is immune. Nigeria’s increasing digitalisation has also made it a target for cyber crimes. According to Kaspersky’s 2022 report, Nigeria ranks among the top African countries with the highest number of malware attacks.”

He therefore stressed the need for Nigeria’s data localisation policies to be balanced with technology innovation, adding that local capacity must be rapidly scaled to achieve digital sovereignty.”

“Nigeria must invest in local Research and Development, foster digital startups, and promote domestic innovation through public-private partnership. Indigenous platforms such as the Galaxy Backbone, CoveNet, and cloud services, and initiatives like Nigeria Startup Act, are steps in the right direction. The country must strengthen IP laws, digital literacy, and local content regulation to encourage the development of homegrown technologies,” Adeyanju further said.

“The next key factor is to strengthen our local infrastructure. It’s essential to ensure that government data and other sensitive information are stored within Nigeria, thereby safeguarding data security and national sovereignty. This underscores the federal government’s investment in establishing two world-class data centers for Galaxy Backbone,” Adeyanju said.

He also stressed the need to foster technology independence by supporting indigenous developers and reducing reliance on foreign digital platforms through strategic procurement policies.

In his welcome address, President of NCS, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, said the forum, which is one of the flagship programmes of NCS, was designed to discuss pressing issues on cybersecurity and also the factors that would improve the skills of IT professionals in facing the current challenges in the digital era.

“The forum brings together some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity—experts from government, industry, academia, and the private sector. Over the course of our discussions, we will explore not only the current threat landscape, but also forward-looking strategies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) security, data protection, incident response, policy, and international cooperation,” Aliyu said.