Security, Technology Take Center Stage at PFSOFN Conference  

The Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN), in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)—Nigeria’s designated authority for implementing the ISPS Code—has finalized robust arrangements to host its 10th Annual National Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Mr. Adewole Gege, National Chairman of PFSOFN, this year’s theme centres on strengthening national intelligence-sharing and unity among Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs), by building on the Forum’s core mandate.

Gege revealed that the two-day conference will spotlight the transformative role of digital tools, automation, surveillance systems, and security analytics. The primary aim is to bolster compliance with international standards and safeguard Nigerian ports against emerging security threats.

In addition, the event will offer extensive capacity-building opportunities through peer-sharing of experiences and best practices—a central pillar of this year’s discussions.

The gathering is expected to attract a wide spectrum of maritime security stakeholders, including terminal operators, CEOs from maritime public and private security agencies, academic experts, media representatives, and private sector participants.

