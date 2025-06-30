REDAN President, Adeoye, Emerges New Oluoke of Okeigbo 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Prince Akintoye Adeoye, has emerged as the new Oluoke of Okeigbo, Ondo State.

The Media Director, Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, Okeigbo, Elder Ayodele Olopade, in a statement on Monday, in Ibadan, said the Chairman, lle-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, Hon. Adebare Adeboye, in conjunction with Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, made the disclosure after the selection.

Adeboye praised the chiefs saddled with the selection for being transparent, honest and peaceful, stating that their unwavering committment in the selection of the new monarch is highly commendable and worthy of note.

The statement described the Oba-elect, Adeoye, as an astute, quintessential and versatile property developer with a remarkable career spanning over three decades, while his expertise and dedication to the fields of law and real estate have earned him great reputation.

He holds a Bachelor of Law ( LLB) and Master in Law (LLM) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State. He attended the Nigerian Law School in 1983 and called to the Bar the same year.

In addition, he earned a Bachelor of Theology from Life Seminary University of Ibadan.

The Oba-elect has participated in numerous empowerment and leadership programmes in Nigeria and abroad.