PERVASIVE INSECURITY IN BENUE STATE





The attack in Benue State’s Yelewata community, which claimed over 200 lives, has triggered outrage globally, including the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, denouncing the gruesome killings in the midst of governments abdication of its constitutional responsibility to protect life and properties of law abiding citizens.



Governor Hyacinth Alia’s response, or lack thereof, has drawn even sharper criticism. The most troubling scenario is that as a Catholic priest turned-politician, and who was once seen as a beacon of hope for Benue State and the country has become miserably a disaster for his people.



The governor’s sacking of his top aides who participated in the protest against the killings of Benue people and his refusal to take decisive actions and his regrettable silence on the recent killings has been deafening. Unlike his vocal prayers and sermons, his political leadership has failed to provide solace to the grieving families and communities in Benue State.



The governor is being accused of complicity in the violence, citing his failure to condemn the attacks or take decisive action while his people are slaughtered on a daily basis. His administration’s response has been characterized as inadequate, with some questioning his commitment to protecting the people, as guaranteed by the nation’s law book. His being economical with the number of victims who lost their lives is indeed appalling.



These spine-chilling scenario takes us to President Tinubu’s administration which dehumanizes the nation’s citizens. After four days of the pogrom the President eventually visited Benue State on the 18th day of June, 2025.



To Tinubu’s admirers, this may be seen as a welcome development, but it remains to be seen whether it will translate into any meaningful action. The President’s response to the crisis will be closely watched, with many hoping for concrete measures to address the security challenges.



The people of Benue State deserve better. Governor Alia and President Tinubu must prioritize their safety and security, taking decisive action to address the root causes of the conflict. The silence and inaction must end, and the killings must stop.



The genocide in Benue State is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing Nigeria. Governor Alia and President Tinubu and the nation’s security architecture must rise to the occasion, prioritizing the people and taking concrete steps to address the horrendous insecurity across the country. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them.



The world is watching and waiting to see the benefits of Mr. President’s visit to an area that has now been termed the valley of blood in Nigeria.



Erasmus Ikhide, ikhideluckyerasmus@gmail.com